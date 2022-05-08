New business aims fix Rochester's broken appliances

ROCHESTER — A familiar name in Rochester is now getting into the business of repairing appliances.

Michael Suk Jr. and his father, Mike Suk, recently launched Mr. Appliance Rochester . The Suks are best known for their popular dry-cleaning business, Nature’s Best Cleaners, which has four Rochester locations.

After years of servicing and repairing the equipment at Nature’s Best, Michael Suk realized that there was a need for more people to fix appliances for residential customers.

“A lot of the guys that have been doing this are retiring now,” he said. “So I thought it would be the best time to get into it, especially with my background.”

He chose to Mr. Appliance, the largest franchisor of this type of business. Mr. Appliance is providing training and support for the Suks plus one technician and an apprentice to repair refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, garbage disposals, trash compactors, and even wine coolers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repairing appliances, like fixing cars, is a very different business today compared to the past.

“It switched over from all mechanical stuff to all control boards and computers. That’s where up-to-date training is important,” said Suk.

While Mr. Appliance Rochester is fixing appliances for customers from Suk’s home office, it is looking for a permanent base of operations in Rochester. If the business continues to grow as it has in its first few weeks, the hope is to need to add another technician in the near future.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.