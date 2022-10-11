We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New commercial real estate firm wants to cultivate Rochester business growth

Rochester realtor Jay Christenson launched Loam Commercial Real Estate in September. He has a team of three realtors, George Rownd, Joe Chase and Keith McKenzie, working with him.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 11, 2022 01:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A new Rochester commercial real estate firm is looking to get its hands dirty and help businesses flourish in southeastern Minnesota.

Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson launched Loam Commercial Real Estate in September.

Also Read
20221010_150635(0).jpg
Business
Former Rochester lighting store to house a medical supply center
Rochester building permits show that 511 Northern Hills Drive NE, the former home of Northern Lights & Furnishings, is being renovated to house a new tenant, Arrowhealth Medical Supply.
October 10, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20221007_131549.jpg
Business
New messy Med City business hopes to be a "smashing" success
Jared and Katie Byrnes are working on a new Rochester business – The Mess Hall – to provide a fun outlet for people to smash and destroy things as well as that childlike urge to wildly splash paint everywhere.
October 07, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Based at 2477 Clare Lane NE in the Century Lane Business Center , he has a team of three local Realtors – George Rownd , Joe Chase and Keith McKenzie – working with him.

Why chose Loam for a business name?

“Loam is one of the most fertile soils. The idea behind Loam Commercial is that we really want to help people grow,” said Christenson. “We're really trying to give people a full-service real estate brokerage. We do some property management. We can help them line up financing. We can help them get through the process from start to finish.”

ADVERTISEMENT

christenson, Jay.jpg
Jay Christenson is a realtor with Loam Commercial Real Estate in Rochester. The business opened in September 2022.
Contributed

Christenson cites his time at Braasch Commercial Real Estate as giving him the knowledge and experience needed to be successful in the industry.

Ron Braasch was a mentor of mine for many years. He's an old school guy who hustles hard. I'm very, very thankful for that time,” he said. “When it was time for me to do something on my own, I had the full support from Ron and Mike Haley (Braasch Commercial’s broker).”

While Loam Commercial is full service, it does have a focus on the investment side of commercial real estate, like triple net lease properties.

“That's where we really shine is in those investment properties,” said Christenson.

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESSREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker
Local
Meet the Olmsted County District 4 candidates
Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker are seeking the District 4 commissioner seat in Olmsted County.
October 11, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl
Local
Meet the Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates
Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl are seeking the Ward 3 seat on Rochester City Council.
October 11, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 9-15, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 11, 2022 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Robert Koloff Jr. 9.11.21
Local
Stewartville man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with knife
Robert Eugne Koloff Jr., 53, of Stewartville pleaded guilty through a Norgaard plea in December, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.
October 11, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson