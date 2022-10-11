New commercial real estate firm wants to cultivate Rochester business growth

ROCHESTER — A new Rochester commercial real estate firm is looking to get its hands dirty and help businesses flourish in southeastern Minnesota.

Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson launched Loam Commercial Real Estate in September.

Based at 2477 Clare Lane NE in the Century Lane Business Center , he has a team of three local Realtors – George Rownd , Joe Chase and Keith McKenzie – working with him.

Why chose Loam for a business name?

“Loam is one of the most fertile soils. The idea behind Loam Commercial is that we really want to help people grow,” said Christenson. “We're really trying to give people a full-service real estate brokerage. We do some property management. We can help them line up financing. We can help them get through the process from start to finish.”

Jay Christenson is a realtor with Loam Commercial Real Estate in Rochester. The business opened in September 2022. Contributed

Christenson cites his time at Braasch Commercial Real Estate as giving him the knowledge and experience needed to be successful in the industry.

“ Ron Braasch was a mentor of mine for many years. He's an old school guy who hustles hard. I'm very, very thankful for that time,” he said. “When it was time for me to do something on my own, I had the full support from Ron and Mike Haley (Braasch Commercial’s broker).”

While Loam Commercial is full service, it does have a focus on the investment side of commercial real estate, like triple net lease properties.

“That's where we really shine is in those investment properties,” said Christenson.