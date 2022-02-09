New company president to fill big shoes in Red Wing

RED WING - An iconic brand with a big footprint in Red Wing announced the hiring of a president on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

The Red Wing Shoe Co. named Allison Gettings president to oversee the brand's operations, marketing, business technology and corporate social responsibility function.

She is taking over those duties from Mark Urdahl, who will remain as CEO. Gettings will report to him.

Gettings has worked at the company for 13 years and most recently served as vice president and chief services officer

She is the fourth generation of the Sweasy family to help manage the legendary U.S. footwear company. Red Wing Shoe was founded in 1905 and the Sweasy family purchased it in 1919.

"Not only does she have a successful history of achievement within the organization over her long tenure, but she is truly passionate about evolving our people and culture while we continue to advance our portfolio of brands to align with customer expectations," stated Urdahl in the announcement of her hiring.

Red Wing Shoe reportedly employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing and Potosi, Missouri.

"It has always been our family's goal to make a company that we are proud to pass on to the next generation," stated Gettings in the announcement.

