SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New corporate owner is now steering Rochester Home Infusion

Option Care Health, based in Bannockburn, Illinois, acquired Rochester Home Infusion on Aug. 5. In 2014, Joselyn Raymundo founded RHI as the first Rochester-based business to provide intravenous medications and nutrition for patients to use in their homes or elsewhere.

8b7a9d78392778a3cced99778a853fe4.jpg
Option Care Health, based in Bannockburn, Ill., acquired Rochester Home Infusion on Aug. 5. In 2014, Joselyn Raymundo founded RHI as the first Rochester based business to provide intravenous medications and nutrition for patients to use in their homes or elsewhere.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 15, 2022 12:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The largest U.S. home infusion pharmacy firm with locations in every state recently added Rochester Home Infusion to its team.

Option Care Health, based in Bannockburn, Illinois, acquired Rochester Home Infusion on Aug. 5. No financial details of the purchased were released.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Storage centers in Rochester and Austin sell for a combined $6.4 million
West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Storage Rentals of America recently purchased a Rochester storage facility for $4.39 million and an Austin one for $2.1 million from the Minneapolis-based storage chain KO Self Storage.
August 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Joel Bigelow
Business
Joel Bigelow built more than homes
Builder/developer Joel Bigelow built more than 5,000 houses during his almost 40 years as the head of Bigelow Homes, but his peers say he is best known for building communities throughout southeastern Minnesota.
August 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

In 2014, Joselyn Raymundo founded RHI as the first Rochester-based business to provide intravenous medications and nutrition for patients to use in their homes or elsewhere. Its primary facility is located in the Minnesota Biobusiness Center at 221 First Ave SW.

Option Care Chief Financial Officer Mike Shapiro said the plan is to keep RHI on the same path that has made it a successful company serving clients throughout the region.

“We were thrilled to reach an agreement with Joselyn,” he said. “It is absolutely our intent to maintain the excellent service that RHI is known for. Her spectacular team of more than a dozen employees will remain the same. That includes Joselyn. The facility will remain the same.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing that will be new is that having RHI under the Option Care umbrella means that patients who are receive treatment in Minnesota at Mayo Clinic or elsewhere will be able to start working with Rochester Home Infusion and that relationship will be able to continue seamlessly when they return home through one of Option Care’s 96 locations represented in every state.

Option Care’s other Minnesota locations include Sauk Rapids and Roseville.

Raymundo has often said in interviews she was originally inspired to open her business here in 2014 because this area was "underserved" by her industry. She also cited the Mayo Clinic and the Destination Medical Center initiative as reasons to come to Rochester.

"We don’t just dispense drugs. We help people live their lives," she said in 2018.

Home infusion is a growing industry in the US.

The National Home Infusion Association estimated in 2020 that home and specialty infusion is a $19 billion industry with more than 900 providers serving 3.2 million patients each year.

62b37e4a3e56c00b065ec7bb9b082050.jpg
Option Care Health, based in Bannockburn, Ill., acquired Rochester Home Infusion on Aug. 5. In 2014, Joselyn Raymundo founded RHI as the first Rochester based business to provide intravenous medications and nutrition for patients to use in their homes or elsewhere.
Post Bulletin file photo
Mike_S_Corp_CLIP.jpg
Option Home Care Chief Financial Officer Mike Shapiro
Submitted

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERHEALTHHEALTH NEWS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Elba - Winona County map.png
Local
Rochester man injured after falling off motorcycle
The 28-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Saturday with non-life threatening injuries.
August 15, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crash report
Local
Two injured after motorcycle hit median near Fremont
The two people, from New Paris, Indiana, were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse Sunday with non-life threatening injuries.
August 15, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
110420.N.DG.fluvaccine.jpg
Local
Multi-county flu vaccination effort ramps up again
Registration underway for participating schools in Dodge, Goodhue, Mower and Olmsted counties.
August 15, 2022 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Teamwork, not lone superstars, are what makes success happen
Columnist Harvey Mackay says great skill is no match for a group of people with a common objective and harmony.
August 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay