New corporate owner is now steering Rochester Home Infusion

ROCHESTER — The largest U.S. home infusion pharmacy firm with locations in every state recently added Rochester Home Infusion to its team.

Option Care Health, based in Bannockburn, Illinois, acquired Rochester Home Infusion on Aug. 5. No financial details of the purchased were released.

In 2014, Joselyn Raymundo founded RHI as the first Rochester-based business to provide intravenous medications and nutrition for patients to use in their homes or elsewhere. Its primary facility is located in the Minnesota Biobusiness Center at 221 First Ave SW.

Option Care Chief Financial Officer Mike Shapiro said the plan is to keep RHI on the same path that has made it a successful company serving clients throughout the region.

“We were thrilled to reach an agreement with Joselyn,” he said. “It is absolutely our intent to maintain the excellent service that RHI is known for. Her spectacular team of more than a dozen employees will remain the same. That includes Joselyn. The facility will remain the same.”

One thing that will be new is that having RHI under the Option Care umbrella means that patients who are receive treatment in Minnesota at Mayo Clinic or elsewhere will be able to start working with Rochester Home Infusion and that relationship will be able to continue seamlessly when they return home through one of Option Care’s 96 locations represented in every state.

Option Care’s other Minnesota locations include Sauk Rapids and Roseville.

Raymundo has often said in interviews she was originally inspired to open her business here in 2014 because this area was "underserved" by her industry. She also cited the Mayo Clinic and the Destination Medical Center initiative as reasons to come to Rochester.

"We don’t just dispense drugs. We help people live their lives," she said in 2018.

Home infusion is a growing industry in the US.

The National Home Infusion Association estimated in 2020 that home and specialty infusion is a $19 billion industry with more than 900 providers serving 3.2 million patients each year.

