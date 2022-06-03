SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New development to add more warehouse space to northwest Rochester

Telemark Management, led by Aaron and Nicole Brueck, recently filed plans to build a 12,000-square-foot complex on open land along Rochester's 34th Avenue Northwest. The building to be called North Orchard Trade Shops is slated to stand near the New Life Worship Center at 6301 34th Ave. NW.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 03, 2022 12:10 PM
ROCHESTER — Developers of a new commercial complex to be built in northwest Rochester are hoping to create a home for businesses that need shop or warehouse space.

Telemark Management, led by Aaron and Nicole Brueck, recently filed plans to build a 12,000-square-foot complex on open land along 34th Avenue Northwest.

The building to be called North Orchard Trade Shops is slated to stand on 1.02 acres of land on the east side of 34th Avenue Northwest, just before it turns into the Rome Circle commercial area.

“The building is designed for warehouse or trade shop use and will accommodate between two to four businesses depending on how much space each tenant needs,” explained Aaron Brueck. “The building will have large overhead doors, room for trucks and a convenient location with close proximity to Menards , Kwik Trip and Highway 52.”

Brueck said Telemark, which manages other Rochester properties, has been getting more interest in warehouse and shop space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do see a need out there for this type of tenant,” he said.

Telemark purchased the land for the project from the Mayo Touchdown Club earlier this year.

While the development is in the early stages, Brueck hopes to have the project completed by late fall or early winter.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

