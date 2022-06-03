New development to add more warehouse space to northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — Developers of a new commercial complex to be built in northwest Rochester are hoping to create a home for businesses that need shop or warehouse space.

Telemark Management, led by Aaron and Nicole Brueck, recently filed plans to build a 12,000-square-foot complex on open land along 34th Avenue Northwest.

The building to be called North Orchard Trade Shops is slated to stand on 1.02 acres of land on the east side of 34th Avenue Northwest, just before it turns into the Rome Circle commercial area.

“The building is designed for warehouse or trade shop use and will accommodate between two to four businesses depending on how much space each tenant needs,” explained Aaron Brueck. “The building will have large overhead doors, room for trucks and a convenient location with close proximity to Menards , Kwik Trip and Highway 52.”

Brueck said Telemark, which manages other Rochester properties, has been getting more interest in warehouse and shop space.

“I do see a need out there for this type of tenant,” he said.

Telemark purchased the land for the project from the Mayo Touchdown Club earlier this year.

While the development is in the early stages, Brueck hopes to have the project completed by late fall or early winter.

