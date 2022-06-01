SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New food truck to put an Indian twist on familiar global street food

Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.

received_3266067797011610.jpeg
Infuzn's founders, Bhaskar Iyengar, Andy Kollengode, and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.
Submitted
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 01, 2022 08:44 AM
PINE ISLAND — A Pine Island business known for delivering Indian cuisine throughout the region is hitting the road this summer with a new truck and a new “street food” menu that includes vegan and gluten-free dishes.

Since 2016, Infuzn Foods has delivered meals to area households as well becoming a staple of local events, like the Rochester Farmers Market, with a booth to sell prepared foods.

Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area.

That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese Festival this weekend. Following that, the truck will make appearances in downtown Rochester, at businesses like Western Digital as well as fairs and festivals.

“We think it's a novel concept in the region in the sense that we're the only food truck that specializes in Indian ethnic fare,” said Valluri. “This concept is the street food concept. It's the same type of culinary innovation and the same fusion that we’re known for. But we’re taking classic global street food and putting an Indian twist on it.”

The menu features familiar dishes in new forms. That includes an Indian churro, a Bombay panini sandwich, tandoori paneer gyros and more.

Iyengar points out that the truck menu will have several vegan and gluten-free options.

“That's a really central part of what we've been doing. It's a need in the marketplace that needs to be served,” he said.

The Infuzn truck will also have drinks, including a fresh mango smoothie, a spicy lemonade, a chilled chai latte and mango nectar with boba pearls.

“The educational piece of this really excites us. It’s about new people, getting them to experience Indian flavors. We recognize that this is probably a new experience to some. Obviously, we are working hard to create food that will have customers coming back for more,” said Valluri.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
