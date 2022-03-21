New garden and plant center to sprout on the edge of Rochester

ROCHESTER – As the temps warm up, a new garden center is starting to bud and sprout on the southwest edge of Rochester.

The family-owned DeCook Landscaping at 6262 Salem Road SW is busy transforming a barn into a new retail plant center as well as building new greenhouse areas to store more plants to brighten up Med City homes or businesses.

Sam Prigge explained that DeCook Landscaping, owned by Chris DeCook, has long purchased plants for its major landscaping projects. Those large plant purchases planted the seed that eventually grew into the Plant Shack at DeCook Landscaping on the rural property.

“We decided if we're going to buy plants on a bigger scale for our landscape group, why don't we just jump head in and have a retail center, too?” she said, standing in the former hay barn that is being transformed into a garden center.

Melissa DeCook, Prigge’s twin sister, said about 4,000 perennial plans along with a large variety of annuals are expected to be on hand for the Plant Shack’s opening in May.

“We’re planning to open on Mother's Day weekend (May 7-8),” she said.

The sisters’ vision is to have a full-service garden center with all of the shrubs, hydrangeas or hanging flower baskets that any backyard gardener, DIY small-scale landscaper or houseplant enthusiast could want.

Once the center is up and running, they expect to be open daily through the spring and summer with possible fall seasonal hours.

