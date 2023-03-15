New investment brings Rochester video production firm's ownership under brothers into focus

ROCHESTER — After a sibling buy-in, a Rochester video production firm, Media Core , is now officially a family-owned business.

Founder Josh Langmade announced this week that his brother Jake Langmade has invested in the five-year-old Media Core business to become a co-owner.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Josh Langmade. “We have a lot of different skills. I think we play off each other’s skills very well.”

About eight months after Josh Langmade launched Media Core in 2018, his brother graduated from University of Northwestern in St. Paul with an accounting degree. He took a part-time gig behind the camera and that evolved into a full-time position with him leading the video production as Josh Langmade took the lead with sales and business development.

Now as the business is gearing up for growth, Jake Langmade has made the shift from employee to co-owner.

“I think it's pretty cool. It just feels good to have ownership, so people know where my intention is. I'm mostly a back-end person and more introverted,” said Jake Langmade. “So it's kind of nice to say, ‘Hey, I'm here to stay.’ We're excited for the future. Now I can focus on building the business versus just working in the business.”

The firm, based at 2660 Superior Drive NW, has a team of five on staff, including the owners. Media Core produces a variety of business videos, including testimonials and recruitment videos.

The hope is to continue to grow the staff and the company space in the near future.

How is it working with a sibling?

“We've always been good friends and now we are trying to be good partners. I won’t say there aren’t days where we argue, but for the most part we're pretty grounded and realistic about things,” said Josh Langmade.

After acknowledging that some local businesses have found working with family difficult, Jake Langmade pointed out that most of the companies they work with are family-owned, and they have made it work.

“There'll be challenges, for sure. But I feel good about overcoming them. I feel good about the future,” he said.