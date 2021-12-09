New Med City child care center to open in south Rochester

Med City parents will soon have another childcare option when a new center opens its doors on Rochester’s South Broadway.

Director Brittany Heimer expects Kindergrove Early Learning Center to open its doors at 2130 Broadway S. on Dec. 13. That site, which has housed childcare centers, is next to the 21st Century Building anchored by the Just for Kix dance studio.

Heimer says the center should be ready next week to start caring for up to 78 children ranging from six months to kindergarten age.

Kindergrove is owned by Jay Baker and Jill Mertens Baker, who also own Creative Stars Academy .

“My goal is for it to feel very small, not in the sense that there's not a lot of people here, but smaller in the sense that it's a small, close community. I want parents to know the staff from myself to all of our teachers in each classroom, assistants in each classroom, aides in each classroom,” said Hiemer. “I am making it a goal to be on a first name basis with all of the parents that are comfortable with that. I just want parents to feel that they don't have to worry when they bring their kids here, because they know everyone and they trust everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindergrove is still signing up families. Heimer expects to open the doors with a core staff of three to four people and increase that number as the number of clients grows

The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"I am available for questions. I would love to speak with anyone who wants to know anything about our facilities,” added Heimer.