SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

New Med City child care center to open in south Rochester

Director Brittany Heimer expects Kindergrove Early Learning Center to open its doors in Rochester at 2130 Broadway S. on Dec. 13.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
December 09, 2021 09:42 AM
Share

Med City parents will soon have another childcare option when a new center opens its doors on Rochester’s South Broadway.

Director Brittany Heimer expects Kindergrove Early Learning Center to open its doors at 2130 Broadway S. on Dec. 13. That site, which has housed childcare centers, is next to the 21st Century Building anchored by the Just for Kix dance studio.

Heimer says the center should be ready next week to start caring for up to 78 children ranging from six months to kindergarten age.

Kindergrove is owned by Jay Baker and Jill Mertens Baker, who also own Creative Stars Academy .

“My goal is for it to feel very small, not in the sense that there's not a lot of people here, but smaller in the sense that it's a small, close community. I want parents to know the staff from myself to all of our teachers in each classroom, assistants in each classroom, aides in each classroom,” said Hiemer. “I am making it a goal to be on a first name basis with all of the parents that are comfortable with that. I just want parents to feel that they don't have to worry when they bring their kids here, because they know everyone and they trust everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindergrove is still signing up families. Heimer expects to open the doors with a core staff of three to four people and increase that number as the number of clients grows

The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"I am available for questions. I would love to speak with anyone who wants to know anything about our facilities,” added Heimer.

EMBED: Jeff Pieters 'Sunrise Rochester' newsletter signup

Related Topics: SMALL BUSINESSHEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella