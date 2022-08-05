SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Med City pet crematorium to help people say farewell to animal companions

Gilmore, a Rochester entrepreneur who goes by one name, recently opened Hānai Pet Cremation at 3232 E. River Road NE in the former Hog Thai restaurant building.

IMG_9149.jpg
Gilmore, a Rochester entrepreneur who goes by one name, recently opened Hānai Pet Cremation at 3232 E. River Road NE in the former Hog Thai restaurant building.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 05, 2022 12:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – A new Med City pet crematorium is now open to help people to say good-bye to their animal companions.

Gilmore, a Rochester entrepreneur who goes by one name, recently opened Hānai Pet Cremation at 3232 E. River Road NE in the former Hog Thai restaurant building.

Also Read
20220803_111140.jpg
Business
Craft and fabric retailer to revamp ex-Staples store in northwest Rochester
A Rochester building permit filed this week stated that “A new Joann retail store is being built in the former Staples location” at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW. The estimated value of the project is listed as $650,000 on the permits.
August 03, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220802_141549.jpg
Business
Ice cream maker Kemps fitting up warehouse space on former IBM campus
Kemps, which is owned by the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative, recently filed for a number of building permits for a “warehouse fit-up” of Building 205 at 2900 37th St. NW. It is one of the 34 on the Rochester Technology Campus. That is the previous IBM campus.
August 02, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

His goal is to provide an experience comparable to a human funeral home for people making their final farewells to their pets. Hānai is a Hawaiian term that refers to the adoption of a loved one, like a pet, into a family.

It was his own experience with a sketchy pet cremation operation that inspired him to open Hānai.

When his dog, which he describes as his best friend, unexpectedly died, he looked up pet cremation businesses. Unfortunately, the service that he chose was not a reputable one and the grieving Gilmore ended up saying goodbye to his best friend on the tailgate of a pickup truck as it started to rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was one of the worst experiences of my life,” he said. “I still regret that choice to this day.”

Hānai which can process animals of up to 500 pounds, will be able to accommodate pets of all sizes.

“From a goldfish to a llama, we can help people with their beloved animals,” said Gilmore.

The ashes of the pets will be presented to clients in a wooden urn of their choice.

Gilmore, who is also the current commander of American Legion Post 92 in Rochester, will provide free services for dogs that work with the military, law enforcement and first responders.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: PETSHEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester teen arrested for allegedly driving drunk, sex assaults warrants
A 16-year-old male from Rochester was arrested early Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 for allegedly driving drunk, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
August 05, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
080422 COVID map.JPG
Local
Southeast Minnesota COVID case rates continue to fluctuate
Olmsted County sees slight uptick as hospitalization rate remains steady with reduced severe cases.
August 05, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 31-August 6, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 05, 2022 07:14 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Child porn: So much online material, so few resources for cops
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 05, 2022 06:54 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link