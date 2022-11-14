SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
New Med City tea shop expected to pop up by Saint Marys Hospital

The empty storefront at 1227 Second St. SW, across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital, is slated to be revamped into a bubble tea shop, according to city building permits. The project is described as “interior remodel of existing building to accommodate new Luona Bubble Tea.”

20221114_131659.jpg
The empty storefront at 1227 Second St. SW, across from Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Hospital, is slated to be revamped into a bubble tea shop, according to city building permits in November 2022. The project is described as “interior remodel of existing building to accommodate new Luona Bubble Tea.”
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
By Jeff Kiger
November 14, 2022 03:19 PM
ROCHESTER — It looks like a new Med City tea shop is bubbling up in the shadows of Saint Marys Hospital.

The empty storefront at 1227 Second St. SW, across Second Street from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital, is slated to be revamped into a bubble or boba tea shop , according to building permits recently filed with the City of Rochester.

One permit describes the project as “interior remodel of existing building to accommodate new Luona Bubble Tea.” The estimated value of the remodeling project is $82,000, according to the permit.

If this project goes through as planned, it will join four other Rochester bubble tea shops - Kung Fu Tea at 1006 N. Broadway, Popper’s Tea in the Apache Mall, and two Tea Time locations in the Kahler Grand Hotel in downtown as well as in the River Center Plaza on North Broadway.

That high-profile Second Street spot was last occupied by Ideacom Mid-America, which moved in there in 2016. Prior to that, it housed Carousel Floral . The storefront is probably best known locally as Fiksdal Flowers , which operated there for 64 years starting in 1947.

The building is owned by Javon Bea , an Oronoco developer, leader of the Kahler hotels and the CEO of the MercyRockford Health System. He bought it at the end of 2015 for $1.6 million.

Bea also owns the surface parking lot adjacent to the building and the nearby Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

Biz buzz

While I have spilled the tea about the new boba shop brewing on Second Street, I anticipate the sweet smell of waffles may soon start wafting from northeast Rochester.

I don't have much info about this project yet, but the word on the street is that a waffle and smoothie bar might be on the way for that area.

I'll keep sniffing around to track when the syrup might start flowing.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
