New Med City treat shop to start 'waffling' in early 2023

Jennifer Cuizapa is cooking up a new 1,323-square-foot sweet spot to be called Bombon in the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE. That’s a space not far from Century High School.

20221128_153150.jpg
Jennifer Cuizapa is cooking up a new 1,323-square-foot sweet spot to be called Bombon in Suite 101 in the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
November 29, 2022 11:48 AM
ROCHESTER — Look for a new family-owned treat shop to pop up and start waffling near a Med City high school in early 2023.

Jennifer Cuizapa is cooking up a new 1,323-square-foot sweet spot to be called Bombon in Suite 101 in the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE. It's not far from Century High School. That's the same center that houses Attain Chiropractic & Wellness and Computer Integration Technologies among other tenants.

“Bombon will have delectable treats and snacks, some based off of Hispanic snacks, bubble waffles and fruit cocktails with a variety of toppings and much more,” said Cuizapa. “It’s a really nice space to open in. It has a very fun and welcoming atmosphere.”

Bubble waffles, also known as egg waffles, originated as a snack sold on the street in Hong Kong. They are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside with egg-shaped protrusions instead of the square indentations of traditional waffles. They are served with a variety of sweet toppings and fruit.

After renovations, Cuizapa hopes to have Bombon ready to open up in early 2023. The planned changes include a new mural in the shop by popular Rochester artist Greg Wimmer.

Cuizapa plans to staff the business with family and “a few more employees that meet the standard we are looking for.” She said she's excited to introduce the Rochester area to a new type of business.

“I’ve always wanted to share my ideas with the public and create a space where people feel welcomed and enjoy themselves,” she wrote.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
