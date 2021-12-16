New Miracle Mile studio is picture perfect for Med City photographer

A long-time Med City photographer has found a picture-perfect spot for her photo studio.

Catharine Bliss started December with a new address for Bliss Photography . She recently moved into a new commercial studio space at 1604 First St. NW in Rochester’s Miracle Mile Shopping Center .

Bliss Photography is-in the alleyway that splits the mall, across from J.D. Coins.

“The location is fantastic for me. For a long time, I've wanted to be in that complex with ABC Toy Zone, Code Ninjas , and Sylvan Learning. There are a lot of complementary businesses,” she said. “And safety is really important to me in the COVID era. I have my own entrance and no common area. This space really fit the bill.”

In 2020 and 2021, Bliss tried out studio spaces in southwest Rochester as well as a spot in downtown. Like Goldilocks, she is finding this third choice is “just right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bliss shoots a full range of photos, her specialty is family and newborn baby portraits. The new location gives her a main studio space as well as room with natural light for another type of photo shoot. A third room provides storage for the wardrobe and props she has for subjects to use.

Catharine Bliss started December with a new address for Bliss Photography. She recently moved into a new commercial studio space at 1604 First St. NW in Rochester’s Miracle Mile Shopping Center. “The location is fantastic for me.. For a long time, I've wanted to be in that complex with ABC Toy Zone, Code Ninjas, and Sylvan Learning…," she said. Submitted by Bliss Photography

The pandemic and safety concerns about COVID-19 impacted her business early on, but Bliss says that has rebounded to even higher levels than before.

“I've seen an increase in business this year, I think people had a shift in how they were spending their money. They have been staring at empty walls thinking they should get some portraits and maybe a photo album to enjoy,” she said.

Bliss added that the pandemic has restricted travel and family visits, particularly for Rochester’s international community. That has made family photos and pictures of newborn additions even more popular.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger. You can call him at 507-285-7798.