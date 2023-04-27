New owner buys downtown Rochester apartment complex for $26.9 million

ROCHESTER — After wrapping up a $26.9 million deal to add Residence @ Discovery Square to its portfolio, Black Swan Living hopes to convert its empty commercial space to more apartments.

The warmer temperatures seem to have thawed the higher end of the Med City real estate market with more big number deals closing in April than the rest of the 2023 combined.

Black Swan Living, led by Nick and Dr. Elaine Stageberg , closed on the acquisition of the Residence @ Discovery Square at 511 Third Ave. SW complex on April 21, 2023. They made a down payment of $3 million.

Olmsted County estimated the total value of the 174,000-square-foot building and related parking area at $30.1 million for 2023-2024.

This acquisition puts Black Swan’s local holdings into the 1,000-unit range, up from around 400 units at the end of 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the name of RDS Asset Management, LLC, Black Swan purchased the 129 unit complex from Faribault-based developers Vance Sr. and Barb Vinar .

The Vinars built Residence @ Discovery Square in 2017-2018. They acquired and demolished two of the Third Avenue Lofts apartment buildings on the west side of Third Avenue and three adjacent single-family homes to clear the way for the project.

In keeping with the trends at the time, they set aside the main floor for commercial space with the apartments on the rest of the floors of the six-story building.

While the project is in the very early stages and building permits have yet to be filed, Black Swan’s vision is to renovate the property to better meet the demands of today’s market. The company is working on the design with Rochester’s CRW Architecture + Design Group.

After paying $26.9 million for the Residence @ Discovery Square complex, Black Swan Living is working with Rochester’s CRW Architecture + Design Group. to transform empty ground floor commercial space into 15 to 30 well-appointed “urban loft” units. Submitted by CRW Architecture and Design

“Residential real estate in Rochester is very strong, single-family and multifamily, owner-occupied or rental. It's all very strong, but commercial real estate, particularly downtown retail/office space is hurting really badly,” said Nick Stageberg. “Our plan is to convert as much of that space as possible to residential.”

While details are still being hammered out, he hopes to be able to transform the former commercial

space into 15 to 30 well-appointed “urban loft” units.