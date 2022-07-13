New owner is charting course for Rochester's Exhibitor Media Group

ROCHESTER — A new owner is at the wheel of a Med City-based magazine and trade show firm as the face-to-face marketing industry starts to turn the corner to recovering from the pandemic.

Exhibitor Media Group , founded in Rochester by Lee Knight in 1982, was purchased by Mark Johnson on July 1. Johnson is the CEO of Minneapolis-based Star Exhibits & Environments .

Knight created a multidimensional company with an international reach known for its Exhibitor magazine , its own annual trade show and extensive educational options within the industry. He became an influential figure in the industry and was recently presented with a lifetime achievement award.

"I am leaving the company with new exciting leadership backed by the same great team," wrote Knight about the sale.

The Exhibitor team of 23 employees remain with the operation and will continue to be based on South Broadway in downtown Rochester, according to Johnson. However, the staff was reduced during the pandemic and a search is on to replace Exhibitor’s long-time president, Randal Acker, who resigned in February 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of the pandemic, which saw most trade show companies revenue plummet by up to 90%, inspired Johnson to think about Exhibitor’s future.

“I saw what was happening. I was really concerned about Exhibitor just going away. Lee has done a great job. He is a visionary, but he is now 83,” said Johnson. “My intention was to make sure the leading independent voice of the trade show industry continued. It's the only organization that has accredited education for trade show and event managers. Our industry needed to keep it, and I want to make sure that it stays around.”

Star managed to weather the pandemic storm better than most trade show firms due to diversifying into designing and building backyard studios and offices, though its revenue was down by 45% during the pandemic. However, Johnson says the company is on track to finish up this year with better than 2019.

Exhibitor has a reputation as an unbiased voice. Given that Star Exhibits & Environments is active in all facets of the industry, the new owner explained that he is taking steps to make sure that Exhibitor continues as it has.

“We've formed a holding company, because Star is going to aggressively acquiring other companies within the industry, and Exhibitor will be a part of that. I'll be running the holding company. When we find a new president for Exhibitor, they will run the day-to-day operations to avoid a conflict of interest,” said Johnson. “Our commitment to our competitors and the industry is that we're going to keep it as an independent adviser, and I will not be involved day-to-day.”

Despite Star’s nearby presence in Minneapolis, will Exhibitor’s offices remain in the Med City?

“We definitely want to be a part of Rochester. That's another element of keeping it independent. Our commitment is to keep the people and the majority of them are there in Rochester. I love the city of Rochester. I think it's a great location,” responded Johnson. “Our intention is to grow the staff back to its pre-pandemic size.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.