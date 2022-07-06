New owner paid $2.82 million for south Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER — A new owner paid $2.82 million to check into a south Rochester hotel.

Rochester Lodging LLC, which lists a Schaumburg, Illinois, residence owned by Vithal and Kamala Patel as its headquarters, recently purchased the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel .

The sale of the 114-room hotel at 3595 Commercial Drive SW closed on June 29. Rochester Lodging, which shares its home base address with Monona Lodging Inc., paid a down payment of $705,000.

Woodbury, Minn-based AMSA Hospitality, which lists the residence of Akm and Afrin Alam as its address, sold the 14-year-old extended stay hotel for $900,000 less than it purchased it for in 2019.

AMSA Hospitality paid $3.72 million to Somitex, LLC of Sioux Falls, S.D.

When Somitex purchased it in 2014 for $2.2 million , the hotel changed brands from Value Place Suites to the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham.

The four-story hotel originally opened in May 2009 along the South U.S. Highway 63 frontage road on land that formerly served as a parking lot for the former Fleet Farm store .

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 45,488-square-foot hotel at $2.17 million for 2022-2023, which is down from $2.59 million the previous year.

