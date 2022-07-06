SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
New owner paid $2.82 million for south Rochester hotel

Rochester Lodging LLC, of Schaumburg, Illinois, purchased the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel at 3595 Commercial Drive SW for $2.82 million on June 29.

20220706_085858.jpg
Rochester Lodging LLC of Schaumburg, Ill. purchased the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel at 3595 Commercial Drive SW for $2.82 million on June 29.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 06, 2022 12:32 PM
ROCHESTER — A new owner paid $2.82 million to check into a south Rochester hotel.

Rochester Lodging LLC, which lists a Schaumburg, Illinois, residence owned by Vithal and Kamala Patel as its headquarters, recently purchased the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel .

The sale of the 114-room hotel at 3595 Commercial Drive SW closed on June 29. Rochester Lodging, which shares its home base address with Monona Lodging Inc., paid a down payment of $705,000.

Woodbury, Minn-based AMSA Hospitality, which lists the residence of Akm and Afrin Alam as its address, sold the 14-year-old extended stay hotel for $900,000 less than it purchased it for in 2019.

AMSA Hospitality paid $3.72 million to Somitex, LLC of Sioux Falls, S.D.

When Somitex purchased it in 2014 for $2.2 million , the hotel changed brands from Value Place Suites to the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham.

20220706_085819.jpg
Rochester Lodging LLC of Schaumburg, Ill. purchased the Days Inn &amp; Suites by Wyndham hotel at 3595 Commercial Drive SW for $2.82 million on June 29.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

The four-story hotel originally opened in May 2009 along the South U.S. Highway 63 frontage road on land that formerly served as a parking lot for the former Fleet Farm store .

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 45,488-square-foot hotel at $2.17 million for 2022-2023, which is down from $2.59 million the previous year.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
