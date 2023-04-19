New owner paid $3.15 million for Stewartville truck dealership property

STEWARTVILLE — A local truck dealership and repair center is under new ownership after a $3.15 million real estate deal this week.

The Allstate Peterbilt Group truck dealership facility at 610 Schumann Drive NW in Stewartville’s Schumann Business Park was purchased by St. Louis Park, Minn.-based Larson Properties, LLC on April 17, 2023.

Larson Properties is led by William D. Larson, according to state incorporation documents. Larson’s LinkedIn profile describes him as the chairman of Allstate Peterbilt, which has locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

LaCresent, Minn.-based WB Rochester, LLC, led by manager Jeff Wieser, sold the 24,900-square-foot complex on about five acres.

The Stewartville truck dealership was built in 2017 and opened for business in early 2018.

Peterbilt explained that the Stewartville location was selected for its highway access and its proximity to Peterbilt trucks, including fuel haulers, milk haulers and farm trucks.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $2.03 million for 2023-2024.