New owners and their dogs take over Rochester liquor store

ROCHESTER – A longtime Rochester liquor shop is going to the dogs under its new ownership.

On March 1, Bob and Tami Schmidt acquired Woody’s Liquor at 316 Elton Hills Drive NW in the Village In Valhalla shopping plaza.

They purchased the more than 2,000-square-foot neighborhood store from Ed Campbell, who has owned it since 2019.

“I always wanted to own a business, especially in the liquor market. This looked like a good opportunity and a good investment,” said Bob Schmidt from behind the counter of Woody’s.

Schmidt’s interest in the industry is apparent when you meet his three English springer spaniels that are helping him staff the store. The dogs’ names are Margarita, Cabernet and Newcastle. Schmidt's daughter is also a wine sommelier.

While Woody’s has a loyal group of regulars who buy at the store, Schmidt wants to bring in more people to shop and try different products. He plans to add a tasting table to showcase different products.

“I think I can make this business grow,” he said. “I’m going to try to feature better wines for the price points. Rather than having eight Cabernet Sauvignons all priced at $10 or $12 that everybody else carries, I’m going to try to carry some unique ones that are a good value for the price point.”

