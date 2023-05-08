99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

New Roasted Bliss location opens near Civic Center Drive

Roasted Bliss held a grand opening on Friday, May 5, for their new location in Rochester which once was home to Daube's Bakery.

Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery
Stephanie Donovan, one of the owners of Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery, helps a customer at their new location Friday, May 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Today at 1:56 PM

ROCHESTER — Roasted Bliss opened up a new primary location where Daube’s Bakery used to be.

Roasted Bliss was founded in 2019 and serves a variety of coffee options and bakery treats. The grand opening for this new location was a soft opening in order to manage both locations during the month of May. The co-owners Stephanie Donovan and Ali Johnson are in the process of closing down the other location to focus on the new one.

“We're excited that we can bring the bakery back to this area,”Donovan said. “We're also really excited that we completely renovated and gutted the building, so if you’ve been in here before you wouldn’t know it’s the same building.”

Roasted Bliss serves bakery items from doughnuts to cookies with everything in between. The new location will also provide gluten-free pastry options with the addition of a gluten-free kitchen. About six different gluten-free cookie options will be available, as well as other pastries like muffins.

It was important to Donovan and Johnson that the community’s dietary needs were being met, and this was one way to meet their consumers' requests.

“We have coffee flights and non-coffee flights,” Donovan said. “So opportunities to get 3-ounce or 6-ounce opportunities to try different drinks, and we also have drinks to go. And then at the beginning of June, we'll have our drive thru that will be open too.”

Donovan and Johnson are splitting their time between the stores for the next few weeks while they close the other store. Their previous location will become drive thru-only and will only be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The new location will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of May.

“We just are excited that this can be an experience for people to come to at all ages, men, women to come,” Donovan said.

Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery

1310 Fifth Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

507-226-8011.

www.roastedbliss.com.

Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery
Ali Johnson, one of the owners of Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery, makes a coffee drink for a customer at their new location Friday, May 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery
Stephanie Donovan, one of the owners of Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery, grabs a cookie for a customer at their new location Friday, May 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Sara Guymon recently joined the Brainerd Dispatch as a staff writer.
