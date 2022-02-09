SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
New Rochester enterprise to offer neurofeedback session to help people train their brains

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 09, 2022
ROCHESTER — A Rochester foster mother’s search for more ways to help her children led her to a new business endeavor involving brain training.

Pernell Meier is opening Restorations Neurofeedback & Wellness to provide neurofeedback therapy in the Stone Crossing building at 1221 Third Ave. SW. She is hosting a ribbon cutting on Feb. 18 and a grand opening event on Feb. 19.

“I have five kids and what I found was that the traditional model of mental health services, therapy and medication alone really did virtually nothing to help my kids and my family… After many years of feeling like I was going nowhere with all that, someone told me about neurofeedback, but the waiting list in Rochester was a year long,” she said “So I looked into it, got trained, bought a system, and now a couple years later I’m opening Restorations Neurofeedback.”

While it is not a new technique, Meir realizes that many people are not familiar with neurofeedback.

“Teaching people about neurofeedback is going to be one of my biggest hurdles,” she said.

Meier explains that brain sensors are placed on a client’s head as music plays through headphones. As the sensors register brain activity, the music changes.

“That invites your brain to come back to center … to come back to the present moment. It really is about training your brain to help you become more flexible and resilient,” she explained.

While the process is often associated with helping people deal with anxiety, depression, ADHD and neurologically related conditions, Meier said it is useful for anyone.

“It's really not just for people with different neurological conditions, it's also used by elite athletes and business professionals to give them the extra edge. Really, we all could benefit from being more calm and centered,” she said.

The nature of neurofeedback means each person’s experience is based solely on their own reactions. That means some people may want three sessions a week, while another has one a month. It is a process that is very self-directed.

“I'm trying to create a calming and meditative space for people to come and enjoy doing their sessions.The best case scenario is that you leave feeling a lot more peaceful than when you came in,” said Meier.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

