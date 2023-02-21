99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
New Rochester extended stay hotel to start checking in guests next week

When the new Residence Inn by Marriott opens its doors at 809 16th Street SW on March 1, 2023, it will bring Rochester’s tally of hotel rooms to 6,286 units.

By Jeff Kiger
February 21, 2023 10:28 AM

ROCHESTER — The Med City’s newest hotel, Residence Inn by Marriott, is almost ready to start checking in guests in southwest Rochester.

The plan is to open doors of the new extended stay hotel at 809 16th Street SW on March 1, 2023, said Andy Thilges , area director of sales at the North Rock Hospitality Group. It will be staffed by a team of more than 25 employees.

The addition of the new 92 Residence Inn suites brings Rochester’s tally of hotel rooms to 6,286 units, according to Experience Rochester’s Bill Von Bank . This is first new hotel in the Med City, s ince four opened their doors in 2021.

North Rock Real Estate is led by Jeff Brown Jr., Mike Zirbes and Colin Nash with offices in Rochester and Excelsior, Minnesota. North Rock spearheaded the development of the new Residence Inn as well as the adjacent Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and the Red44 apartments . North Rock also developed the Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel on Second Street and an office complex on West Circle Drive among others.

Thilges said the extended stay hotel will offer Rochester guests, many who are unsure of how long they will be visiting Mayo Clinic, some flexibility.

“So whether you're there for three days or 300 days, we can provide an exceptional experience. Guests will enjoy free parking, a free hot buffet breakfast, free high speed internet access, and a free local shuttle service within 3 miles of the hotel,” he said. “It's been said an average of 70% of people that travel now travel with a pet, so we will allow pets at the hotel for a nominal fee.”

The new Residence Inn also houses an oversized swimming pool and hot tub as well as its own watering hole.

“It has an RI Bar. That means you can have your favorite cocktail or locally brewed beer or wine every day,” said Thilges.

To support the nearby restaurants, including First Meeting Noodle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread and Sorellina’s Italian by Victoria’s , he added that the hotel will not offer food service.

Biz buzz

The word is that a new downtown Rochester restaurant is gearing up to open very soon, weather permitting.

The Well , the creation of son and father restaurateurs Nick and Joe Powers, is expected to start cooking very soon. It's located in the former Dooley's Pub space at 255 First Ave. SW in the city-owned Biobusiness Center .

The Powers family tested out The Well's kitchen and staff last week serving an estimated 300 people.

While variables like the weather might delay it, the forecast for The Well’s opening is estimated at a week or less by sources close to the project.

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
