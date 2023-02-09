99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
New Rochester gym aims to help clients reach their personal peaks

Founder/coaches David Timm, Tony Nguyen, Abby Romme and Tye Bentz are creating a new type of fitness gym, Credence Apex, in northwest Rochester.

20230208_154738.jpg
Founder/coaches David Timm, Tony Nguyen, Abby Romme and Tye Bentz are creating a gym called Credence Apex in a 5,500-square-foot space on the main level of a new building under construction at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 09, 2023 12:29 PM
ROCHESTER — Four coaches are gearing up to open a new type of fitness gym — Credence Apex — in northwest Rochester to help clients reach their peak potential.

That commercial complex is the first one to be built on the cul-de-sac at the end of Jeremiah Lane. It is located across 19th Street Northwest from the Rochester Athletic Center and behind the Rochester Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #6 building.

The Apex team, made up of David Timm, Tony Nguyen, Abby Romme and Tye Bentz, hopes to be able to open the doors of Apex in early May, if everything goes as planned.

While all four of the Apex coaches were involved with Crossfit Credence on North Broadway, this new gym is taking a different approach than the traditional Crossfit path.

“What we're really promoting is the idea of helping each individual become the best version of themselves. … We train them to be the best version of themselves — physically, mentally, emotionally and more,” said Nguyen. “The difference is that it will be one-on-one training. Everyone who walks in the door will get a coach who will meet with the client at least once a week for customized training.”

ADVERTISEMENT

20230208_154733.jpg
Founder/coaches<b> David Timm, Tony Nguyen, Abby Romme </b>and <b>Tye Bentz</b> are creating a gym called Credence Apex in a 5,500-square-foot space on the main level of a new building under construction at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

The program will go beyond fitness training to include other aspects such as nutrition and mindset, he explained.

“We're not a Planet Fitness. We're not trying to get 1,000 members. Every interaction is meaningful. We want to have a deep impact on every single person that we work with. So that they in turn can go out and help the people within their sphere of influence,” said Nguyen.

The vision is that Apex will help high-performing individuals, like local business leaders and physicians, to continue to improve to reach their own personal peak.

“We want to foster an environment where high performers meet, network and workout together,” he said.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
