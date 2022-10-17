We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Rochester neuropsychology clinic to focus on young people

Dr. Holly Quimby Tremain launched Rochester Neuropsychology Services in early October in Suite 104 of the commercial center at 4115 26th St. NW. The focus is to help children, young adults and their families deal with conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

Quimby - Tremain-3476tmed.jpg
Dr. Holly Quimby Tremain, owner of Rochester Neuropsychology Services, which opened in October 2022.
Submitted
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 17, 2022 03:52 PM
ROCHESTER — Dr. Holly Quimby Tremain wants her new Med City pediatric clinic - Rochester Neuropsychology Services - to help children, young adults and their families deal with conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

Dr. Quimby Tremain launched her new office in early October in Suite 104 of the commercial center at 4115 26th St. NW. The first question that she usually hears from potential clients is what is neuropsychology?

“Neuropsychology is the study of brain behavior relationships. What that kind of means is we use a series of tests that are performed on the entire population, and we look at different areas of the brain that handle problem solving, language skills, visual skills, memory … anything the brain does,” she explained. “We use that data to inform our decision-making about whether somebody might meet the criteria for attention deficit hyperactivity, a learning disability or something like that.”

Some of her patients go beyond the average child with ADHD. She also works with children with brain injuries and dealing complex and invasive treatments for conditions like cancer.

Following the process of identifying if a toddler, a 9-year-old or a teen is not able to do basic things that their peers can do, Quimby Tremain then helps the family map out a treatment plan as well as practical steps to help the patient in daily life and school.

“The things that we're talking about with parents can be different strategies for improving routines. One thing that can be helpful for certain kids are visual schedules. … That can be something that can be helpful and can kind of defuse conflict at home,” she said. “Another strategy could be pointing them to tutoring or specific remedial instruction.”

While Mayo Clinic , Olmsted Medical Center and health care organizations refer patients to her, Quimby Tremain said being independent can make her easier to access for families.

“What's really nice about being a private practice is that parents can self-refer. If parents are concerned, they can make a call and speak directly with me to answer their direct questions,” she added.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
