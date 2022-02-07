SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

New Rochester service hopes to give uneven concrete a life

Jon Espy, who owns Infinity Real Estate & Management Group, recently opened Foam-Lift, a service that raises sunken concrete to level it out.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 07, 2022 05:14 PM
Share

ROCHESTER - A Rochester real estate broker has launched a new business to give a lift to people with uneven concrete.

Jon Espy , who owns Infinity Real Estate & Management Group, recently opened Foam-Lift , a service that raises sunken concrete to level it out.

Also Read
20220203_164345.jpg
Members Only
Business
Former Michaels Restaurant site sold for $5 million as talks for future development begin
On Feb. 1, BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, purchased the amalgam of buildings that housed Michaels restaurant, at the corner of South Broadway and West Center Street. Rochester-based Titan is led by CEO Andy Chafoulias, who has long been working on a development to be built on that high-profile downtown site.
February 04, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
071020.N.RPB.FOOD.TRUCKS.01459.jpg
Business
City looks for food trucks for free summer concerts
Despite the current frigid temps, Rochester Civic Music, the city’s nonprofit concert planner, is lining up food vendors now for this summer’s 4th Fest and the forWARD Neighborhood Park concert series of six weekly free concerts.
February 04, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_9149.jpg
Business
Owner of new pet crematorium wants to help people say goodbye to their best friends
A bad experience with a sketchy business inspired a Rochester man to open Hānai Pet Cremation in northeast Rochester to help others say goodbye to their dear pets. Hānai is a Hawaiian term that refers to the adoption of a loved one, like a pet, into a family.
February 03, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Foam-Lift is a process similar to mudjacking, though it injects a Polyurethane foam as opposed to mud under the concrete to lift it.

“This process will help owners make their homes safer by removing trip hazards and will help to prevent water intrusion by sloping sunken concrete away from the home,” stated Espy in the announcement of the new business.

He added that the pandemic has made it harder than usual for people to deal with uneven drives, sidewalks and floors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Homeowners are struggling to do projects at their homes right now because of increased costs and lack of contractor availability,” wrote Espy.

Espy described the foam lifting process as “eco-friendly,” because the foam is made from recycled material. The Polyurethane foam is also much lighter than mud and requires smaller injection holes than the more traditional process.

Foam-Lift is now contracting projects.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTIONMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
01 Helen White - Quality Kids Care Center
Local
Who's a pandemic "hero"? DFL, GOP clash about who should get the checks.
State and local DFL legislators come to Rochester to highlight $1 billion proposal.
February 07, 2022 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Proposed BRT route change.jpg
Local
6 things to know as Rochester considers changes to rapid-transit plan
Route extension, stop enhancements and added infrastructure are part of proposed use for federal funds.
February 07, 2022 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Malik Amin Johnson
Local
Level 3 sex offender relocating to Southeast Rochester
The Rochester Police Department sent out a community notification that a man registered as a level 3 sex offender moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast.
February 07, 2022 04:43 PM
Cannon Falls map.png
Local
Man who died in workplace incident in Cannon Falls identified
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, with a report of an employee who had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the business.
February 07, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts