New Rochester service hopes to give uneven concrete a life

ROCHESTER - A Rochester real estate broker has launched a new business to give a lift to people with uneven concrete.

Jon Espy , who owns Infinity Real Estate & Management Group, recently opened Foam-Lift , a service that raises sunken concrete to level it out.

Foam-Lift is a process similar to mudjacking, though it injects a Polyurethane foam as opposed to mud under the concrete to lift it.

“This process will help owners make their homes safer by removing trip hazards and will help to prevent water intrusion by sloping sunken concrete away from the home,” stated Espy in the announcement of the new business.

He added that the pandemic has made it harder than usual for people to deal with uneven drives, sidewalks and floors.

“Homeowners are struggling to do projects at their homes right now because of increased costs and lack of contractor availability,” wrote Espy.

Espy described the foam lifting process as “eco-friendly,” because the foam is made from recycled material. The Polyurethane foam is also much lighter than mud and requires smaller injection holes than the more traditional process.

Foam-Lift is now contracting projects.

