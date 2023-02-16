99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

New Spanish immersion child care center to open in Rochester soon

Casa de Corazón, an accredited Spanish immersion child care center, will soon open a Rochester location at 970 34th Ave NW.

20230215_095427.jpg
Casa de Corazón, an accredited Spanish immersion child care center, will soon open a Rochester location at 970 34th Ave NW.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 16, 2023 06:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A new Spanish immersion early learning center will soon open its doors in northwest Rochester and start caring for infants up to preschool age children.

Casa de Corazón , which has five centers in the Twin Cities and two Wisconsin locations, has been busy for the past several months building a new Rochester location at 970 34th Ave. NW. It stands next t o the ONB bank building , on the southeast corner at West Circle Drive and U.S. Highway 14 West.

The 10,000-square-foot facility was built with a focus on using “sustainable and eco-friendly materials.” Solar panels are scheduled to be installed next week. The center will also offer meals with a focus on using local organic ingredients sourced from local farms and farmers markets.

While the exact opening day is still up in the air, Operations Manager Wendy Letran said it will open in the next week or so, definitely before the end of February.

The Casa de Corazón model, created by founder and owner Natalie Standridge, is “to provide inclusive, diverse daycare services” in an intercultural environment.

20230215_095352.jpg
Casa de Corazón, an accredited Spanish immersion child care center, will soon open a Rochester location at 970 34th Ave NW.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

“Kids stay with us up until they enter kindergarten. Our main focus is the accredited Spanish immersion curriculum combined with a healthy and holistic impact on our communities and our children's lives,” explained Standridge.

The new Rochester location, which will be led by Center Director Alex Letran, has the capacity to care for 128 preschool-age children with 28 spots for infants.

Some families have already signed up in the wake of Casa de Corazón’s recent open house in Rochester.

“We are offering in-person tours, so families are welcome to stop by and one of us will be happy to show them around the center,” said Wendy Letran.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
