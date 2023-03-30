99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

New truck rental operation to roll into Rochester

Enterprise Truck Rental, which is an offshoot of the well-known Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, is building out a spot along a Rochester frontage road at 1515 U.S. Highway 52 North.

20230328_143848.jpg
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A new truck rental operation with a familiar name hopes to fire up a Rochester location this summer.

Enterprise Truck Rental, which is an offshoot of the well-known Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, is building out a spot along a Rochester frontage road at 1515 US 52 North.

That’s where Kinsella's Auto Sales was previously located. It is between the Los Dos Amigos restaurant and the recently closed Fury Motors used car dealership.

“Plans are in motion for Enterprise Truck Rental to open their first Rochester location in the coming months,” wrote Enterprise Holdings Communications Manager Jennifer Schultz recently. "The estimated opening is June 2023."

She added that the new branch will rent light and medium trucks, including 16-foot to 26-foot box trucks, tow-capable pickup trucks, and a wide variety of cargo vans.

“The new Enterprise Truck Rental branch will support Rochester’s thriving business community by offering truck rentals in support of projects with truck needs and those with seasonal demands,” wrote Schultz. “Companies will be able to leverage Enterprise’s diverse fleet of well-maintained truck rentals.”

While the staffing needs for the Rochester location is still being determined, most Enterprise Truck Rental branches have less than 10 employees.

Enterprise Truck Rental launched in 1999. However, the younger sibling to the original Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand is growing quickly with more than 500 US branches.

This will be Enterprise Truck’s fifth Minnesota branch and its first in the southern part of the state. It also has Minnesota locations in Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Roseville and Shakopee.

20230328_143706.jpg
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
