SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New weekly Rochester farmers market to plow ahead on Tuesday

The Village Agricultural Cooperative, a Rochester nonprofit group that works with more than 200 families farming on about 11 acres of urban farmland, is starting its Village Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Olmsted County History Center at 1195 West Circle Drive. The plan is to host the market every Tuesday through October in a park shelter behind the History Center building.

20220722_112246.jpg
The Village Agricultural Cooperative, a Rochester nonprofit group that works with more than 200 families farming on about 11 acres of urban farmland, is starting its Village Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Olmsted County History Center at 1195 West Circle Drive. The plan is to host the market every Tuesday through October in a park shelter behind the History Center building.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 22, 2022 01:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester shoppers looking for fresh produce will soon have a new place to buy locally grown vegetables and fruits when a gardening cooperative with an international flavor launches its own weekly market.

The Village Agricultural Cooperative , a nonprofit group that works with more than 200 families farming on about 11 acres of urban farmland, is starting its Village Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Olmsted County History Center at 1195 West Circle Drive.

Also Read
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Connecting with readers; a Wild Bill's surprise
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
July 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220721_113702.jpg
Business
Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'
The Nana Gogo Toybrary, the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors in northwest Rochester at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20.
July 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The plan is to host the market every Tuesday through October in a park shelter behind the History Center building. The cooperative has a garden plot next to where the market will be held.

Chris Allen, who is working with the cooperative to manage the new weekly market, expects to have 15 to 17 vendors selling a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and jams.

Shoppers may discover some things new to them, because the Village Agricultural Cooperative works with recent immigrants and first-generation immigrants using indigenous farming practices to grow culturally relevant foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means in addition to the usual tomatoes, beans, squash and corn, the vendors will have things lemongrass, huckleberries, watergrass, tomatillos, Asian greens, managu from Africa, and cleome gynandra cabbage.

The cooperative and market represent local gardeners from more than 20 countries including Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Japan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Sudan, Bosnia, Ukraine, Russia, Iran, Mexico and India.

072221-AMANDA-NIGON-CROWLEY-1219.jpg
Amanda Nigon-Crowley is the director of The Village Agricultural Cooperative. The Cooperative, a Rochester nonprofit group that works with more than 200 families farming on about 11 acres of urban farmland, is starting its Village Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Olmsted County History Center at 1195 West Circle Drive (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

“The farmers are excited to share their produce, recipes and cultures,” said Allen.

Kim Sin and Amanda Nigon-Crowley founded the cooperative in 2019 to help southeastern Minnesota immigrant communities grow their own healthy and culturally familiar food.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERFOODRETAIL
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
PillBox Bat Company
Exclusive
Business
Winona bat company strikes a deal with Major League Baseball
A small bat company that started out as a hobby between friends has now reached their Major League dreams.
July 22, 2022 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Online forums set for Rochester city, school board candidates in August primary
In the City for Good plans series of forums as opportunity to hear candidates' positions on a variety of local issues.
July 22, 2022 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash in Wabasha County
The motorcyclist was driving west on Highway 60 at Wabasha County Road 13 when the motorcycle lost control and struck a guard rail.
July 22, 2022 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
OC District 2 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos related to budget priorities
The two candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 22, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen