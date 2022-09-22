We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
New York company purchased Med City self-storage center for $6.02 million

Life Storage, Inc., under the clinical corporate name of SH-7003-7005 LLC, recently purchased a 70,000-square-foot self-storage complex at 3100 Seventh St. NW for $6.02 million. That’s the 58-year-old building that previously housed the Larson family’s long-time Trade Mart Furniture Center business.

20220922_120734.jpg
Life Storage, Inc., under the clinical corporate name of SH-7003-7005 LLC, recently purchased a 70,000-square-foot self-storage complex at 3100 Seventh St. NW for $6.02 million . That’s the 58-year-old building that previously housed the Larson family’s long-time Trade Mart Furniture Center business.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 22, 2022 12:50 PM
ROCHESTER — A Buffalo, New York, company recently paid $6.02 million for a self-storage center, formerly a furniture store, in northwest Rochester.

Life Storage, Inc. , under the clinical corporate name of SH-7003-7005 LLC, purchased the 70,000-square-foot complex at 3100 Seventh St. NW on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. That’s the 58-year-old building that previously housed the Larson family’s long-time Trade Mart Furniture Center business .

The $6.026 million purchase price included $10,000 for office equipment, according to the sale documents. Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $5.05 million for 2022-2023.

In 2018, Rob Larson and Mary Kuehn closed Trade Mart and sold the complex to Wasatch Storage Partners of Utah for $1.95 million. Wasatch converted the store into a climate-controlled self-storage facility and operated it under the CubeSmart brand.

Wasatch has now sold the property to Life Storage, so the facility started putting up Life Storage banners this week and plan to change the CubeSmart signage to Life Storage.

Life Storage, a public traded real estate investment trust, with about 1,125 self-storage facilities in 36 states. It also has Minnesota locations in Oronoco, Byron and Apple Valley.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
