STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New youth athletic center to provide fun ways to get active without being in a sport

Coach Valentin “Vali” Frunzac and Dr. Rebekkah Frunzac will open the doors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2022, of ONE Athletics at 1431 Frontage Road U.S. Highway 52 N.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 19, 2023 02:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester couple’s new athletic center is aimed at giving kids a fun way to be active and healthy that doesn’t need to involve traditional sports.

Coach Valentin “Vali” Frunzac and Dr. Rebekkah Frunzac will open the doors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2022 of ONE Athletics at 1431 Frontage Road U.S. Highway 52 N.

That’s the former Quality Woods Furniture building . Quality Woods moved out of that space into a new nearby complex in 2022.

Also Read
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Winona Area Public Schools to ask voters for more than $90 million during referendum
Voters overwhelmingly rejected a similar proposal in 2017 with more than 90% of the vote.
January 19, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Steve Sandvik
Exclusive
Local
Cleared of misconduct claim, Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik was, in fact, drunk at work, official says
A licensed peace officer determined Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik was intoxicated, according to the Mower County Administrator. A complaint into his behavior was found to be unsubstantiated.
January 19, 2023 12:16 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
gavel court crime
Local
Rochester man accused of soliciting juvenile and sending her explicit images
The man told law enforcement that he knew the child's age and that he could have sent explicit images of himself to her on accident.
January 19, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Coach Vali Frunzac has worked with youth athletics in the Rochester area for many years. His wife explained that they wanted to create a place for children from the ages of 3 to 18 to improve their health in an entertaining way that improves their health.

“We really wanted to do something to help expand opportunities for fitness for kids.We realized that there is a huge gap for general fitness opportunities for kids,” said Rebekkah Frunzac.

ADVERTISEMENT

ONE Athletics, which has a team of 10 on staff, will offer daily instructor-led classes for different age groups. Some advanced classes will be focused on strength and mobility. There will also be general conditioning and agility classes.

“Jungle gym” equipment will provide opportunities for climbing and other activities. They also have special movable lights and other equipment for fun games that are also exercise.

“Vali decided that this has to be fun. The classes will provide variable workouts to get a full-body fitness experience, but where it's not boring,” she said.

Participants can pay to drop in on individual classes or buy a monthly membership, which can be used by any child in a family.

She explained that the class format is flexible to give families options to find the best fit for their child, even if their schedule is unpredictable.

Parents and kids can tour the facility at the grand opening and watch classes.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
e56c71683bf10423f6f7d971d5066a8d.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester Y105 radio host James Rabe loses his job
Rabe said he was told that his show was canceled because of budget cuts.
January 19, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Zumbrota woman accused of sexually assaulting client at Rochester treatment center
The woman is accused of grooming him with gifts and telling him he would be kicked out of the treatment center if anyone found out about the sexual assaults.
January 19, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 15-21, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 19, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Trip to 'Nationals' helps Kasson-Mantorville student bring love of music to others
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 19, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe