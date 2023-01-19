New youth athletic center to provide fun ways to get active without being in a sport

ROCHESTER — A Rochester couple’s new athletic center is aimed at giving kids a fun way to be active and healthy that doesn’t need to involve traditional sports.

Coach Valentin “Vali” Frunzac and Dr. Rebekkah Frunzac will open the doors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2022 of ONE Athletics at 1431 Frontage Road U.S. Highway 52 N.

That’s the former Quality Woods Furniture building . Quality Woods moved out of that space into a new nearby complex in 2022.

Coach Vali Frunzac has worked with youth athletics in the Rochester area for many years. His wife explained that they wanted to create a place for children from the ages of 3 to 18 to improve their health in an entertaining way that improves their health.

“We really wanted to do something to help expand opportunities for fitness for kids.We realized that there is a huge gap for general fitness opportunities for kids,” said Rebekkah Frunzac.

ONE Athletics, which has a team of 10 on staff, will offer daily instructor-led classes for different age groups. Some advanced classes will be focused on strength and mobility. There will also be general conditioning and agility classes.

“Jungle gym” equipment will provide opportunities for climbing and other activities. They also have special movable lights and other equipment for fun games that are also exercise.

“Vali decided that this has to be fun. The classes will provide variable workouts to get a full-body fitness experience, but where it's not boring,” she said.

Participants can pay to drop in on individual classes or buy a monthly membership, which can be used by any child in a family.

She explained that the class format is flexible to give families options to find the best fit for their child, even if their schedule is unpredictable.

Parents and kids can tour the facility at the grand opening and watch classes.