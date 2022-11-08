Newly opened Kasson dance studio hopes to provide home for artistic expression

KASSON — It all began with a chance meeting with an old acquaintance.

In June 2021, Jen Dalager, a nurse and longtime high school dance coach, reconnected with Angie Bowman-Malloy, CEO of Midwest Floor Solutions. Dalager had coached Bowman-Malloy's daughters, and Bowman-Malloy had recently purchased a vacant building along Main Street in Kasson.

"We just had some great conversations about where our lives have been, where we want to go, and she said, 'Oh, I've got this building,'" Dalager said. "And I've always wanted to have a dance studio. ... She knew I had a dance background, (so) she's like, 'What about a dance studio?'"

One and a half years later, The Studio has opened its doors at 121 West Main St. in Kasson. During its opening week, The Studio is holding complimentary classes so kids and adults can try hip hop, ballet, lyrical, tap and other dance styles. With nine staff members specializing in different areas of dance, Dalager said it was important to her to find passionate instructors.

"When a kid feels that love in what you're doing, they're gonna buy into it more," Dalager said. "When they buy into it, then they grow and they take risks, and they may fail but then they get up when they feel safe and they try again. Then all of the sudden, they're doing things they never thought they (would be) doing."

That's the drive behind The Studio, Dalager said: providing a venue for artistic expression through dance and other activities.

"While this is starting out as a dance studio ... we really envisioned it becoming more of an artistic space in a lot of different ways, bringing in different arts," Dalager said. "Maybe it's classes for adults, classes for kids, maybe doing some art classes, have a musical theater production going on."

Dawn Inman, a parent liaison for The Studio, said the business's mission strongly resonates with her.

Jen Dalager, co-owner of The Studio, and Dawn Inman, parent liaison. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

"It's all about building each other, supporting one another and creating a family, which has always been what I want for my kids," Inman said. "In conversations I had with Angie and Jen, they were like, 'That's what we want to bring to this town,' and I was like, 'I'm all in. How can I help make this happen?'"

The two-story building used to be home to the Dodge County Independent. After remaining vacant for a few years, Bowman-Malloy purchased the building, and now the first floor is almost completely remodeled. New white walls that divide the first floor's four studios are juxtaposed with the building's original brick walls and wood accents. Two large, circular chandeliers fill the reception area with warm light. A dancer lounge is located near the back of the building.

"We just really wanted to bring it back to its original as much as we could, bring out those original features because they're so gorgeous," Dalager said.

Construction on the second floor is expected to be finished in January 2023, Dalager said. The upstairs space will feature The Studio's largest studio, which will double as an event venue, plus a studio apartment, a meeting room and two restrooms.

As for the cost of classes, Dalager said The Studio's rates are "more in line with Rochester and not quite as expensive as ... the metro is."

"The whole entire first year is a 30% discount off your monthly tuition," Dalager said. "So, trying to make it enticing and make them drive from Rochester or Dodge Center and come and check us out."

On Monday, when The Studio held its first night of classes, Brianna Kammel and her daughters Kayleigh, 8, and Sutton, 6, traveled from Byron to participate. After taking the pre-ballet class, Kayleigh said her favorite part was learning chaine turns. Sutton, who is also involved in competitive cheerleading, gave the pre-ballet class a halfway thumbs-up and said she "kind of liked it." The sisters attended the junior jazz/hip hop class next.

"I like that there's more choices and more places to go locally, especially locally owned and people that we've known for a lot of years," said Brianna Kammel, who used to go on runs with Dalager. "We toured (the building) when it was nothing, and now it's fancy and exciting."

Complimentary dance classes run through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Studio at 121 W. Main St. in Kasson, Minn. on the evening of Nov. 7, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin