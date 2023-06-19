Non-Profit Wrench's Jesse Campbell hopes to give back to a community that raised him

KASSON — Jesse Campbell has always had a strong desire to help out those in need in any way he can.

Campbell comes from a farming background and was raised in Stewartville. During his childhood, his family would often fix everything themselves, which taught Campbell a multitude of skills. He learned to have a strong work ethic from an early age and doesn’t mind getting a little dirty in the process.

A year ago, Campbell started up Non-Profit Wrench, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing vehicle maintenance, lawn care, handy services and more to people who cannot do it themselves or afford to have services done.

Prior to founding his nonprofit organization, Campbell was volunteering as a cook at the Salvation Army and doing other small volunteering opportunities. However, he had a desire to do more for the community that raised him in his own way.

“I kind of get to make my own rules a little bit within the bounds of what you can for nonprofits,” Campbell said. “Because I'm working with people individually, I really get to just like tailor what I do to what they need and Rochester has a lot of help if you need food assistance, housing assistance, there's a lot of stuff, but it doesn't think I don't think there's anybody doing what I do.”

Campbell’s services range from mowing lawns and snow removal to oil changes and furniture removal. Currently, he receives most of his jobs on his Facebook page, but it can be hard to fulfill every request since he is the only worker as of now. Every once in a while, he will bring someone out to help but usually it’s just him.

One of Campbell’s most rewarding jobs so far has been a car repair job.

“I helped somebody who was living in their vehicle,” Campbell said. “They were just in dire straits and the vehicle was their only form of independence, and it had broken down on them. I was able to get it going for them. I think I think that was probably the most rewarding one because that vehicle was the only thing keeping that person off the street completely.”

Jesse Campbell of Non-Profit Wrench, a a nonprofit organization that provides vehicle maintenance and handy services for those in need, cleans up some weeds for a client on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Currently, Non-Profit Wrench is completely funded by Campbell and the donations he receives from supporters or on his GoFundMe page.

“I've never asked for a dime from anybody (I’ve serviced),” Campbell said. “Every now and then somebody that I helped will give me a donation but I don't expect anybody I help to give it because that's kind of like not why I'm here.”

He hopes to apply and receive some grants in the near future for better equipment and eventually a shop for his business.

“I think the biggest issue is a lot of equipment,” Campbell said. “I have this little trimmer I use for my yard, but it's not strong enough. And then the same thing with the mower, it's a pretty good mower, but a lot of the yards I do, the city's hounding them and it's quite overgrown and my mower can't do it.”

Campbell always finds a way to finish the job despite his equipment not always being suitable for the job. His service range is anything within about an hour of Rochester and his service also varies to suit the clients needs. The furthest he’s gone is Winona or Taopi, Minnesota.

After a successful first year, Campbell hopes to continue growing his organization and giving back to a community he cares about for years to come.

Non-Profit Wrench 507-696-3461