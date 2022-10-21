North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block

ROCHESTER — Two downtown Rochester businesses that have been under one roof will soon combine into one name as Scrub Your Butt Soap and its cohabiting partner Tulips & Truffles Florist will move from 117 N. Broadway Ave. to 611 N. Broadway Ave. and join together as one business at the Kismet Block.

After nearly 20 years owning her soap business, Cindy Senjem is retiring. The business, however, will continue with products sold under Tulips & Truffles Florist, owned by Heather Wright.

The outside of the new location will only feature the Tulips & Truffles name as it moves to its new location, hopefully, by the week of Thanksgiving.

“We'll have a pretty distinct product line section for Scrub Your Butt in the store and then we'll expand the product line and have a pretty extensive online catalog for the soaps,” said Wright on the business changes with Senjem’s retirement.

Senjem had been a part of Scrub Your Butt Soap since the days of the business being inside the Kahler Hotel. Originally, Senjem was selling her own pop-up jewelry line at the store, but when Scrub Your Butt moved to 117 N. Broadway three years ago, she became owner of the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When it was a vendor in the Kahler, I started volunteering for Scrub Your Butt and then somehow became a half owner, and then an owner once it moved,” said Senjem.

Scrub Your Butt will remain at its current location at 117 N. Broadway until the end of October. The space at 611 N. Broadway has recently been used for art galleries.

While the hope for Wright is to be completely moved into the Kismet Block location by Thanksgiving, there will not be a grand opening for the combined businesses until February to allow time for Wright and her new business partners, John and Joey Devlin, to adjust to the business changes.

Scrub Your Butt Soap and Tulips & Truffles will remain open at their current location from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with hours expected to be the same at the new location once the move is complete.

Scrub Your Butt Soap originally launched in 2003 under the ownership of Crystal Merkel.