Northwest industrial building purchased for $1.7 million for Rochester firm's future growth

ROCHESTER — Two brothers recently paid $1.7 million for a northwest Rochester industrial building to accommodate the future growth of their 50-year-old company.

Eric and Tim Deutsch, under the corporate name of ET 3601 LLC, purchased a 12,000-square-foot complex at 3601 Instrument Drive NW on May 5, 2022.

The 54-year-old building sits on 7.6 acres in an industrial area near Valleyhigh Drive Northwest.

The seller, 3601 Instrument Drive LLC of Edina, had owned the property since 2014. The building was last occupied by a precision machine shop called Professional Instruments Co.

Eric Deutsch explained that the purchase just made sense as Deutsch family’s company, Pace International, is rapidly outgrowing its nearby complex at 3582 Technology Drive NW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pace is going to use the existing building as storage in the short term as we’ve run out of room in our existing building. Eventually, we will develop the site to add a second operating warehouse location for Pace among other things, but we haven’t started that process yet,” said Deutsch. “We couldn’t pass up 7-plus acres right across the street from us, which is what got us excited about the property when we saw it listed.”

Chad Behnken of Rochester’s Hamilton Real Estate Group represented both the buyer and seller in the deal.

Olmsted County estimated its total market value at $650,700 for 2022-2023.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.