Business

Northwest Rochester counseling center to double in size

Highland Meadows Counseling Center, Inc. is more than doubling the footprint of its building. “We’re adding about 5,000 square feet of space,” said co-owner Mandy Hyland. “We’re expanding some of our programming and adding a few therapists, including a medical provider.”

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 19, 2022 07:21 PM
ROCHESTER — After about five years in its current digs, a Med City counseling center is more than doubling the size of its building.

Highland Meadows Counseling Center, Inc. has outgrown its space at 3737 40th Ave. NW, the former Boomers Lounge .

It is located on a cul-de-sac, behind the Widseth complex along West Circle Drive.

“We’re adding about 5,000 square feet of space,” said co-owner Mandy Hyland. “We’re expanding some of our programming and adding a few therapists, including a medical provider.”

The center has 15 therapists on staff. A medical provider is joining in May.

Hyland owns the center with Heather Cruz. Highland Meadows moved into the 40th Avenue complex in 2017 , after outgrowing its original office on Greenview Drive.

Highland Meadows offers a variety of therapy services for depression, anxiety, abuse, anger management, grief and many other things, as well issues arising from relationships, divorce, trauma and substance abuse.

Construction is underway to add more offices and conference room space for group therapy. Hyland hopes the work will be complete by mid-summer, which would be in time for the celebration of Highland Meadows’ 10th anniversary.

Hyland founded the counseling center with Sarah Stelzner, who has since passed away.

The 18-year-old building was originally occupied by Boomers Lounge, which closed in 2016 after a 12 year run.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
