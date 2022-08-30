Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Northwest Rochester industrial complex sold for $1.96 million

20220830_112201.jpg
Valleyhigh Commons LLC, led by David Haeuszer of Orlando, Fla., paid $1.96 million for the 44,000-square-foot complex at 1304 and 1310 Valley High Drive NW on Aug. 26. The buildings are located between the Colonial Lanes bowling alley and the Rochester Meat facility.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 30, 2022 01:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — In the wake of a $1.96 million dollar deal, a Florida investor is the new owner of a 44,000-square-foot industrial facility in northwest Rochester.

Valleyhigh Commons LLC, led by David Haeuszer of Orlando, Fla., purchased the 44,000-square-foot complex at 1304 and 1310 Valleyhigh Drive NW on Aug. 26. The buildings are located between the Colonial Lanes bowling alley and the Rochester Meat facility.

That is the complex previously used by contract manufacturer Bowman Tool & Machining Inc. The Rochester company moved the bulk of its operation to a much larger building , the former Kmart complex, at 660 37th St NW in 2009. Bowman mainly used the Valleyhigh site for storage in recent years.

The Bowman Family Limited Partnership sold the property, which includes 40,000-square-feet of warehouse space and 4,000-square-feet of office space.

Haeuszer said he purchased the Valleyhigh property as an investment and he has no specific plans for it yet.

Olmsted County estimated the combined total market value of the parcel at $1.97 million for 2022-2023.

bowmanproperty.jpg
Valleyhigh Commons LLC, led by David Haeuszer of Orlando, Fla., paid $1.96 million the 44,000-square-foot complex at 1304 and 1310 Valley High Dr. NW on Aug. 26. The buildings are located between the Colonial Lanes bowling alley and the Rochester Meat facility.
Olmsted County Property Records
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
