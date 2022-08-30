Northwest Rochester industrial complex sold for $1.96 million

ROCHESTER — In the wake of a $1.96 million dollar deal, a Florida investor is the new owner of a 44,000-square-foot industrial facility in northwest Rochester.

Valleyhigh Commons LLC, led by David Haeuszer of Orlando, Fla., purchased the 44,000-square-foot complex at 1304 and 1310 Valleyhigh Drive NW on Aug. 26. The buildings are located between the Colonial Lanes bowling alley and the Rochester Meat facility.

That is the complex previously used by contract manufacturer Bowman Tool & Machining Inc. The Rochester company moved the bulk of its operation to a much larger building , the former Kmart complex, at 660 37th St NW in 2009. Bowman mainly used the Valleyhigh site for storage in recent years.

The Bowman Family Limited Partnership sold the property, which includes 40,000-square-feet of warehouse space and 4,000-square-feet of office space.

Haeuszer said he purchased the Valleyhigh property as an investment and he has no specific plans for it yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County estimated the combined total market value of the parcel at $1.97 million for 2022-2023.