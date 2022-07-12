SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northwest Rochester office complex sold for $1.68 million

The Broker Exchange Property PV, LLC, a Rochester entity linked to the Broker Exchange Network, purchased a 22-year-old commercial building at 2720 Superior Drive NW for $1.68 million in late June.

superiorbldg.jpg
The Broker Exchange Property PV, LLC, a Rochester entity linked to the Broker Exchange Network, purchased a 22-year-old commercial building at 2720 Superior Drive NW for $1.68 million in late June.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 12, 2022 04:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Med City firm recently snagged a Northwest Rochester office complex with a $1.68 million price tag.

The Broker Exchange Property PV, LLC, a Rochester entity linked to the Broker Exchange Network , purchased a 22-year-old commercial building at 2720 Superior Drive NW in late June.

The complex’s tenants include the Area Agency on Aging, OmniTier, and Christian Family Solutions .

Also Read
20220203_164345.jpg
Business
Surgical downtown Rochester demolition will carve Michaels building away from parking ramp
The former Michaels Restaurant, which is a mish-mash of five buildings, at the corner of South Broadway and Center Street is slated to be demolished. One of those structures is intertwined with the city-owned Center Street Parking Ramp and will require a surgical touch, reminiscent of the children’s game “Operation!”
July 12, 2022 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220705_141317.jpg
Business
Former toy store finds new life as a used furniture outlet
MedCentral Outlet + Transport, a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is busy filling the 45,000-square-foot space in the former Toys 'R' Us complex at 808 Apache Lane SW with truckloads of used office furniture, accessories and other items looking for a new home.
July 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $1.55 million for 2022-2023.

Broker Exchange made a $504,300 down payment to buy it from New Jersey-based Wild Cat Ventures, LLC, which is led by Gregg Onofrio.

ADVERTISEMENT

2720superior.jpg
The Broker Exchange Property PV, LLC, a Rochester entity linked to the Broker Exchange Network, purchased a 22-year-old commercial building at 2720 Superior Drive NW for $1.68 million in late June.
Olmsted County Property Records

Onofrio’s Wild Cat Ventures had owned the almost 9,000-square-foot center since July 2020, when it purchased it for $1.4 million.

The Broker Exchange Network, founded in 2002, is known for its BrokerBin site and a network of technology companies. It is based at 32 Seventh Ave. NE.

Another entity linked to the technology company – Broker Exchange Property PIV, LLC – purchased a retail center that houses Five Guys Burger and Fries , China Star, Scrubs & Beyond and other tenants along 41st Street Northwest for $6.32 million in 2021.

Wild Cat Ventures has also made other Rochester real estate investments. In 2020, it purchased the Advance Auto Parts store at 1764 S. Broadway for $2.7 million.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Landing with MOU.jpg
Local
The Landing MN launches Building Blocks fundraiser
Effort aims to help the organization renovated and operate new day center in former pawn shop.
July 12, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
July 12, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mayo Clients.JPG
Business
Nurses at Mayo Clinic in Mankato seeking union decertification from MNA
A group of nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato are looking to break away from the current union that represents them, the Minnesota Nurses Association.
July 12, 2022 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
OCSO - THEFT.png
Local
Almost $5k worth of diesel stolen from Eyota farmer
An Eyota farmer realized about 800 gallons worth of red farm diesel had been stolen from his barrels earlier this month. His loss totals over $4,700.
July 12, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson