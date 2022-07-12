Northwest Rochester office complex sold for $1.68 million

ROCHESTER — A Med City firm recently snagged a Northwest Rochester office complex with a $1.68 million price tag.

The Broker Exchange Property PV, LLC, a Rochester entity linked to the Broker Exchange Network , purchased a 22-year-old commercial building at 2720 Superior Drive NW in late June.

The complex’s tenants include the Area Agency on Aging, OmniTier, and Christian Family Solutions .

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $1.55 million for 2022-2023.

Broker Exchange made a $504,300 down payment to buy it from New Jersey-based Wild Cat Ventures, LLC, which is led by Gregg Onofrio.

Olmsted County Property Records

Onofrio’s Wild Cat Ventures had owned the almost 9,000-square-foot center since July 2020, when it purchased it for $1.4 million.

The Broker Exchange Network, founded in 2002, is known for its BrokerBin site and a network of technology companies. It is based at 32 Seventh Ave. NE.

Another entity linked to the technology company – Broker Exchange Property PIV, LLC – purchased a retail center that houses Five Guys Burger and Fries , China Star, Scrubs & Beyond and other tenants along 41st Street Northwest for $6.32 million in 2021.

Wild Cat Ventures has also made other Rochester real estate investments. In 2020, it purchased the Advance Auto Parts store at 1764 S. Broadway for $2.7 million.

