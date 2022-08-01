SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nurses at Mayo Clinic in St. James, Minn., vote to decertify themselves from union representation

A second Mayo Clinic in Minnesota has had nurses decertify themselves from union representation in the span of a week, this time, nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in St. James.

Mayo Clinic logo
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
August 01, 2022 05:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. JAMES — For the second time in the span of a week, nurses at a Mayo Clinic Health System location have voted to decertify themselves from union representation.

On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, the National Labor Relations Board announced that nurses at the Mayo Clinic in St. James met approval for decertification from American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 65. Nurses at Mayo Clinic St. James voted 15-2 in favor of decertification.

Also Read
https://www.postbulletin.com/business/nurses-at-mayo-clinic-in-mankato-vote-to-break-away-from-minnesota-nurses-association
Mayo Clients.JPG
Business
Nurses at Mayo Clinic in Mankato vote to break away from Minnesota Nurses Association
After 70-plus years of being unionized, nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato voted to break away from the Minnesota Nurses Association Union on Monday with a 213-181 vote tally.
July 26, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Mayo Clinic's Number One
Business
Mayo Clinic named top US hospital for 7th year in a row
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospitals were ranked second and third in the U.S. News & World Report list.
July 26, 2022 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The petition for the decertification was led by Heather Youngwirth, a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic St. James. Youngwirth received help from the National Right to Work Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit that helps to break workers from union representation.

The vote was put ahead of the current contract expiration between the Mayo Clinic St. James nurses and AFSCME Council 65, which was set to expire on Aug. 21, 2022. All 17 nurses participated in the voting through mail-in balloting according to NWRL spokesperson Kylie Thomas.

Youngwirth did not respond to requests from the Post Bulletin for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

NWRL Kylie Thomas said the following on what drove these nurses to vote on union decertification: “These nurses clearly believe they would be better off without the union, but I’m unable to provide any more specific reasons in this instance. I can say that in other decertification efforts we’ve seen workers cite union officials ineffectiveness, mismanagement, lack of accountability, and the prioritizing of internal union interests over those of rank-and-file workers.”

AFSCME Council 65 did not respond in time of this story’s publication to a request for comment on the vote.

In a press release published today, NWRL said that the nurses voted on the basis of union officials at AFSCME wanting to end “monopoly bargaining powers at the Mayo Clinic.”

NWRL also assisted nurses at the Mayo Clinic in Mankato, who voted to decertify themselves from the Minnesota Nurses Association union.

That decertification effort was led by Brittnay Burgess, a nurse at Mayo Clinic’s Mankato campus.

NWRL is also working with other Minnesota nurses employed at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in the Brainerd Lakes region who are seeking to decertify their membership with Services Employees International Union.

Related Topics: MAYO CLINICUNIONS
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Bravo
Business
New Bravo Espresso owners learn from the past, look to future
After retiring this summer, the long-time owner of Bravo Espresso, Jay Johnson sold his popular downtown skyway-level shop to a trio of baristas that are very well-known to local coffee drinkers – Andrew Meissner, Derek Kostka and Mike Haydon.
August 01, 2022 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Roslyn Robertson
Minnesota
Minnesota labor commissioner Roslyn Robertson to retire later this month
Robertson leaves the agency after working there for 34 years and recently overseeing the rollout of the $500 million pandemic worker pay program.
August 01, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
US-NEWS-MAN-CHARGED-WITH-FATALLY-STABBING-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota man charged in fatal stabbing along Wisconsin river
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minn., died from stab wounds suffered during Saturday's attack along the Apple River near Somerset, Wis.
August 01, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
A herd of 100-plus goats graze in a Brainerd backyard
Minnesota
The great goat escape: Family finds 100+ goats grazing in Brainerd backyard
Brainerd police said the call came in at 9:12 p.m. of an animal complaint on Birchridge Drive of 100 goats in a resident's backyard.
August 01, 2022 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier