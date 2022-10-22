Nut butter makes a 'Ballsy' business

Keeping a lot of balls in the air is partially what inspired Meghann Southwick to start her Ballsy business.

It just took a little bit of nut butter to get the ball rolling.

Southwick, a Rochester resident, first started making nut butter protein balls in 2013 when she was still carrying her son Declan, born earlier that year, around on her hip. In 2020, after having perfected her recipes and making a lot of balls, her public nut butter ball business Ballsy was born.

When Southwick first started making nut butter balls in 2013, she was trying to continue the healthier whole foods and preservative-free diet she had adopted while pregnant with her son.

“I was a new mom, breastfeeding, not sleeping much, hormonal and had a sweet tooth,” she says.

She found a protein ball recipe online and tried it, but was unsatisfied with the consistency and taste. Soon, she perfected her own recipe. “My well-being and my baby's health was the driving force,” she says.

“In 2015, my son, Declan, started enjoying them and helping me make them, too,” says Southwick, describing how her nut butter balls concept expanded. “I started sharing them with friends and family at that point and realized I was getting a solid number of requests for more.”

After seeing protein-type balls popping up in cafes and mixes popping up in grocery stores, Southwick saw that her balls were packed with more superfoods and tasted better. She toyed with the idea of selling her balls and finally settled on the Ballsy brand in 2020.

Meghann Southwick's Ballsy peanut butter balls on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Southwick says the final image for her Ballsy brand came to her in a 3 a.m. dream that woke her up a few months after her second son, Bekam, was born.

“I was so excited about it that I opened my laptop and started playing around with the logos and brand messaging, and built a free website for the next three hours,” she says. “Bekam woke up and interrupted me, but the website is still the same to this day.”

These days, Declan is 9 years old, and Southwick says he’s the taste tester and marketing assistant while Bekam, age 2, mixes up his own batches of balls on the side.

“Part of being a mother is learning to balance, acquire patience, and be agile and flexible — so much of what entrepreneurship is. I've been able to integrate this business into life with them, and I'm really grateful for that. I want them to be involved and to see the honest ins and outs of the work that's put in in order to appreciate the hopeful success with me,” says Southwick.

Meghann Southwick's Ballsy peanut butter balls on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Southwick registered Ballsy with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and passed the Cottage Food Producer exam. She says that to stay in compliance with the regulations in place she needs to meet additional requirements like labeling her food correctly.

To date, Southwick estimates she’s sold about 1,200 nut butter balls. She has two signature flavors: Mother of All Balls, and Oh Wow, Gimme that Cacao.

Mother of All Balls includes ingredients such as organic peanut butter (that can be substituted with almond butter on request), organic flaxseed, organic shredded unsweetened coconut, organic honey and organic cinnamon. The cacao version includes organic cacao bits and organic chia seeds.

Ballsy flavors can be purchased online at www.eatballsy.com in six packs or by the dozen. The website offers the option of local delivery and will even include personalized notes to be delivered with balls meant as gifts.

When she’s not busy mixing up a new batch of balls, Southwick also runs an events and experimental marketing company called Brand Pop. Earlier this year, she sold her protein balls at a series of Lot 31 fall markets her company Brand Pop collaborated on creating with Mayo Clinic. She’s also catered larger gatherings like a Kasson-Mantorville teacher appreciation event. For that event, she made 400 balls sprinkled in the blue and white Komet colors.

Southwick has a lot of fun with the multiple meanings of her Ballsy brand name.

“Ballsy means you've got guts, right?” She explains. “You have confidence, you're daring, courageous, and you take risks. But the origin of the word is purely masculine ... pretty obviously, but I don't know anyone ballsier than a woman or mom.”

The name, she adds, also alludes to experiences with “busting butt in the workplace,” leaving toxic relationships, accepting situations she shouldn’t have, and seeing other women do the same.

In the future, Southwick hopes to move Ballsy into coffee shops and booking more pop-up events around Rochester. She also plans to improve her packaging and expand her e-commerce platform. One of the hurdles she’s faced is scaling, and recently, she found a reasonably-priced commercial kitchen she thinks will help with this.

Considering her hopes for her Ballsy business, Southwick says her brand’s message is centered in being healthy and feeling good about what you can accomplish.

“You are what you eat,” she says, “so be Ballsy.”

Have a ball

For more information about her line of nut balls, visit her website at www.eatballsy.com . Anyone who wants to sample a Ballsy nut butter ball two-pack can send a direct message to @eatballsyfood on Instagram.