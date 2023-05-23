Nuway counseling and St. Luke's Episcopal Church to become roommates

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Since its current Rochester base is slated for demolition, an addiction treatment center is going to church.

Nuway , one of Minnesota’s largest nonprofit addiction and mental health care treatment providers with both outpatient and residential treatment facilities throughout the state, has operated a counseling center in Rochester since 2019. Its Med City team of about 11 treats around 70 clients a day.

Recently, it was announced that the Rochester building it occupies at 300 11th Ave. NW will soon be demolished to make way for a new apartment complex.

Meanwhile, the Rev. Justin Chapman had a large Sunday School space going unused at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 1884 22nd St. NW.

The two organizations are now working together to transform the school space into a counseling center for Nuway.

“So the configuration is that it's a number of classrooms, which transitions in very good fashion to group therapy rooms. We're also increasing our square footage, so it's really going to be a win for both our clinicians and for the population that we serve,” said Nuway Chief Clinical Officer Kenneth Roberts. “They're going to have more space, more parking, and more outdoor access for breaks and things of that nature. We're really excited that we were able to identify this as an option.”

The goal is to have the new Nuway space at St. Luke’s ready for use in June. Until then, Nuway will continue to operate in its current Rochester space.

“It's a new setting for us, although I think there's some historical synergy between nonprofits like ours and churches. The church leadership has been extremely pleasant to work with. They seem very excited about our mission and our population. I think it's a great pairing,” said Nuway Chief Community Relations Officer Monique Bourgeois.

Chapman, the Rector at St. Luke’s agrees.

“We were looking for additional ways to make revenue and we realized that a huge portion of our building was totally empty and unused for the vast majority of the week,” he said.

Working with commercial Realtors Bucky Beeman and Matt Gove of RGI, the church connected with Nuway.

“It is a business relationship, but we’re genuinely excited that they're doing good work in the community,” said Chapman.

In addition to the outpatient counseling center in Rochester, Nuway also owns The Gables, a residential treatment facility for women. Nuway acquired The Gables at 604 Fifth St. SW in 2020. That facility has a 40-year history of providing substance abuse disorder treatment in Rochester.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
