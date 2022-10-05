NYC-inspired hot dog stand rolls into Rochester

ROCHESTER — Justin Shellhart is bringing a common New York City site – and dining experience – to the Med City.

“There isn't one (in Rochester) and I don't believe there's a hot dog cart from here to Minneapolis," said Shellhart, who recently retired from a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy. "Most everyone's doing food trucks, and I want to just take it back to where the street vending started with hot dogs and streets in New York.”

The cart, called Bunz & Wienerz, struggled to find a place to serve its namesake street food, Shellhart said. Initially, he plans to take the cart around town at locations such as Silver Lake Park and the Rochester Farmers Market, where Bunz & Wienerz will be on Saturday.

“Trying to find someplace downtown, that's almost impossible, but I am waiting on a phone call back from the Apache Mall. I have talked with one of the managers over at the Chevy dealership to set up there sometime,” said Shellhart.

The hot dog stand is Shellhart’s first foray in the food service industry. After leaving the Navy, he worked a few odd jobs but wanted something where he could work for himself.

Justin Shellhart, owner of the Bunz and Wienerz hot dog stand, makes a hot dog for a customer Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, near the intersection of West Silver Lake Drive Northeast and North Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Wednesday was Shellhart's first day out with the stand. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The menu for the hot dog stand will include all classic types of hot dogs such as chili dogs, Chicago-style and a loaded big dog. Sides with hot dogs include chips, broccoli cheddar soup and drinks.

Shellhart hopes to providing catering options for people in the future as well as building a network of opportunities to serve food anywhere in town.

Anyone wanting to connect with Shellhart reach him for catering events or to find out where his cart might be through the Bunz & Wienerz Facebook page . The full menu of items at Bunz & Wienerz is also available on the Facebook page.

