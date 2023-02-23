Oak Center General Store on its way back to business, an example of migration to rural

LAKE CITY, Minn. — For a few years, Oak Center General Store has been out of commission due to owner Steven Schwen's declining health.

But the store — home base of 14-acre Earthen Path Organic Farm as well as a 105-year-old live music hall — is now in the process of being transitioned to his son, Isaiah Schwen, who moved from Minneapolis to Lake City this winter.

"No one else has shown interest," said Schwen on Jan. 4 of Steven Schwen's other six children. "But something tells me once they see that I'm here, they're gonna immediately start showing interest."

Isaiah Schwen moved into the property on Jan. 2, and said he's only got a few belongings left to move from Minneapolis. He'll continue to work his finance job remotely.

He said his father can't move very much at all anymore, and he spent his first couple days on the property fixing the well along with some other plumbing issues. Schwen said he's ready to take over the store and music venue operation, but is not so sure about the farming side of the business.

"We'll see," he said. "I'm not a farmer, so I would need a team."

He said there's three different revenue streams included in the operation.

"It's a general store, farm and a music venue, all in one," he said. "So you can get revenue from all three of those, and it used to be good, up to date and was serving a purpose. So the goal would be to bring it back to there."

Schwen said he's not sure if a general store is the right direction for the store anymore, and he would like to change it to offer different kinds of products.

"It's a general store right now, but I think that's not profitable anymore," he said. "I think I should change the whole model into more of a convenience store, because it's a convenient location."

Schwen said the property is at no risk of being lost.

"It's all paid off, so it's a huge asset," he said. "Property taxes are a couple grand a year, and rent in the Twin Cities is over 1,000 a month — 12 grand a year, compared to a couple grand and I get way more room. I have space here."

Currently, Schwen said he just wants the public to know that Oak Center General Store is on its way back to operating.

He's also appreciating the freedom that's come back with moving back to a rural space.

"I took it for granted my whole life because that's all I knew, and now that I've spent time living in La Crosse, Mankato, St. Cloud and Minneapolis, and now I'm back here — this is way better in my opinion, for me," he said. "Being in a big city, I felt trapped, and I didn't feel like an individual, or being confined to this little square, when I have 15-acres of rolling fields."

Schwen is certainly not alone in this feeling among people in his age group.

A rural brain gain migration

Ben Winchester is a rural sociologist for the Center for Community Vitality at the University of Minnesota. He said for the last 20 years, they've been studying the proclivity of Americans moving to rural places.

"What we find is that rural is durable and desirable," said Winchester.

Winchester is currently documenting what is called a rural "brain gain" — the trend of 30-49 year-olds moving to rural areas — to identify the social and economic opportunities of this migration.

"Since the 1970s it's been an upwards trend," said Winchester. "Our populations have been stable or growing, our households are growing, our homes are filled."

The trend of people in their 30s and 40s consistently moving to rural communities since 1970 has "stabilized our rural populations and diversified our rural economy," said Winchester.

He said a common line he hears from people is that our rural communities are dying. That's not true, said Winchester.

"Then why can't I find a home to buy," he said. "It's because people have been moving to our rural communities for decades."

He said the trend of people in their 30s moving to rural communities started to pick up in the '90s.

"It's not 18- to 25-year-olds that are repopulating rural areas; it's people in their 30s and 40s," he said. "They are in their prime earning years, and a sense of their career, sense of their household, and then they're actually making a choice to move into a rural environment for reasons that are not necessarily economic."

Winchester said that University of Minnesota Extension staff know that "a vast majority" of rural business owners are older, and plan to retire in the next 10-15 years. But the narrative that those businesses are on the road to extinction is untrue, he said.

"The businesses we've got in rural America today are stronger than ever," he said. "They have been weathered by the recession of the late 2000s, but the businesses that we've got are more stable than ever, and they're growing."

The trend of more people moving to rural areas picked up during the pandemic, said Winchester.

"It's kind of like welcome to the party, for all the folks that are interested in moving to a rural area today, because we've been doing this for decades now," he said. "Our homes are filled, our nonprofit groups are more diverse, our economy is more diverse."