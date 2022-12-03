SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
Opinion
Occasionally, an organization needs to get strategic

Columnist Kristen Asleson says strategic planning meetings are vital, but they need rules to keep them on track.

Opinion by Kristen Asleson
December 03, 2022 02:30 PM
It’s been a hot minute since I have attended a strategic planning meeting, but I had the opportunity to attend one this week. Are these meetings held at your place of work? Is everyone invited or are they for management only? Does this type of meeting sound painful or intriguing?

Strategic planning meetings are a collaboration and brainstorming session with team members at all levels of employment. These conversations focus effective use of company resources to meet the set goals and objectives. There are many outcomes or objectives to holding this type of meeting, and they include:

  • Sharing company information important for everyone to know.
  • Making major decisions.
  • Brainstorming new ideas and resolutions to problems.
  • Solving challenges.
  • Soliciting feedback.

According to Nilofer Merchant, there are three goals of a successful strategic meeting, and these are worth sharing:
Enlightenment: Development of a clear understanding through logic or inspiration that, in a business sense, is about setting aside the ego and getting clear about facts and figures.

Truth: A commitment to honesty and clarity helps you see what is true. Truth is more than just facts and figures. It also includes feelings, hunches, options, risk assessments, values and desires. Knowing these can create a great deal of alignment.

Creation: The sense of having produced something new and original that is making a lasting contribution. Creation is focusing on the 85% of an idea that is excellent versus the 15% of an idea that will not work. Additionally, do not focus on what used to be or how things used to be done. Be open to what is not obvious.

The meeting I attended this week, was thought through and facilitated in a professional manner while keeping respectful of everyone’s time. It focused on four core categories that had previously been set by the strategic planning board and the sub-committees within.

Prior to everyone sharing their input, boundaries were set: 1) keep it positive if possible; 2) if one was sharing a grievance, be sure to also share your thoughts for improvement or resolution; and 3) keep it within 1-2 minutes. Nearly all of those who shared their thoughts and opinions at this particular meeting followed those boundaries. One could see how this type of meeting would turn into a “gripe session” quite easily without boundaries.

Merchant also offers this: “The answers are never obvious. If they were, you would not be having a problem. So, when it comes to crafting something big, it is important to leave our natural tendencies (egos, confusion, critical thinking) at the door. Brilliant ideas cannot get started until someone shares and others listen, until the truth of a situation is fully visible without judgment, and until we nurture an idea from conception into a significant contribution.”

Two items are crucial to the success of a strategic meeting: follow through and follow up. For those attendees who shared frustrations with ideas of resolution, knowing they were heard is what matters. It boils down to communication. Within a week or two, a timeline should be shared containing next steps and deadlines for completion. In addition, share the notes that were taken.

Lastly, make the notes, mission, vision and values of the strategic plan for all to see. Reinforcement of the importance is a must, and one needs all the buy-in they can get to keep moving forward.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

