SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Olmsted County tallies 151 real estate deals of more than $1 million in 2021

The year 2021, a year without many business highlights, turned into a big one for real estate in Rochester with 151 transactions of more than $1 million.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 03, 2022 08:36 AM
Share

The year 2021, a year without many business highlights, turned into a big one for real estate in Rochester with 151 transactions of more than $1 million.

The largest deal was the January sale of the Med City’s first “gated community” — Springs at South Broadway. Minneapolis- Timberland Partners Investments paid $43.3 million for the 228-unit housing community at 560 28th St. SE. As part of the deal, the name was changed to Vista at South Broadway.

That is Olmsted County’s largest real estate transaction in the past five years, according to state records.

Out of the past five years, 2021 tallied the biggest numbers in real estate deals with its top five sales adding up to $150.9 million. That is based on public records. It is possible some 2021 transactions are still being processed and have not been published yet.

In 2020, Olmsted County processed 86 transactions of more than $1 million, up from 72 in 2019 and down from 107 in 2018. The year 2017 marked 69 deals of more than $1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The year of 2018 was the second highest with 107 $1 million-plus deals with its top sales tallying up to $116.48 million.

Following the Springs/Vista deal, the next four largest transactions for 2021 included:

  • Red44, a five-year-old Rochester apartment complex at 839 16th St. SW was purchased for $34 million by Regency Multifamily on Sept. 22. 
  • Rochester's Falcon Heights townhome community, a 120-unit, 15-building development at 1111 Killdeer Lane SE and 1120 Killdeer Lane SE was purchased on Nov. 1 for $32.5  million by Falcon Heights-DS, Rochester LLC and Falcon Heights Townhomes LLC, both of Fargo, N.D.
  • Crenlo Engineered Cabs sold its cab-making plant at 2501 Valleyhigh Drive NW for $21.5 million on June 29 to an Arizona-based net-lease real estate investment trust, STORE Capital Corp. As part of the sale, Crenlo agreed to lease back the property for 200 months.
Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ryan Parsons
Business
COVID surge spurs Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone annual meeting
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce sent out a message to members this week that the annual celebration event, scheduled for Jan. 13, has been moved to March 31, “in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 activity in the Rochester region.”
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220104_104332.jpg
Business
As one Italian restaurant closes in Rochester, a new pizzeria opens
Fazoli's Italian Restaurant on the east frontage road of U.S. 52 North closed its doors recently. On the positive side of Rochester’s restaurant ledger, Carbone’s Pizzeria, a legendary name in pizza from St. Paul, opened a new Med City location at 2723 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 1.
January 04, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

  • The Barlow Plaza shopping center  on the corner of Civic Center Drive and 11th Avenue Northwest was purchased for $20.15 million by San Francisco-based Glen Una Management Co. on June 22.

Commercial properties were not the only Olmsted County transactions that topped a $1 million in 2021. Amid the tight housing market, several big-ticket homes also changed hands.
Here are the top five single family residential properties without farmland that were sold last year, according to state records.

  • A house at 912 Eighth St. SW in Rochester sold for $2.59 million on Nov. 1.
  • A house at 1248 Baird Lane NE in Rochester sold for $2.45 million on July 30.
  • A house at 722 Irvin Lane SW in Rochester sold for $1.779 million on Nov. 23.
  • A house at 1305 Fox Grove Place SW in Rochester sold for $1.772 million on July 15.
  • A house at 1320 Hamlet Road SW in Rochester sold for $1.62 million on Sept. 16.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
What to read next
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Strategies for small businesses to increase brand loyalty
Columnist Dean Swanson says successful small businesses share ways to get, retain customers
January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson