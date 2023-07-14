Omnya Mohamed hopes her Malika Malika boutique will help local woman feel like queens

ROCHESTER — Entrepreneur Omnya Mohamed hopes her new boutique — Malika Malika — will make Rochester area women feel like queens.

That goal is reflected in her store’s name as Malika means queen in Arabic, which is Mohamed’s first language.

“Malika Malika is a place where women can find nice clothes and nice accessories for a night out or some jeans for casual wear,” she said. “We will also offer hair braiding, because there’s a lack of hair braiders in Rochester. Malika Malika is a place where women can really just enjoy themselves and be in a community of women.”

The 24-year-old Mohamed has been operating versions of Malika Malika in the Apache Mall as pop-ups and as a traditional store for the past two years. She hopes to continue pop-up events at the Apache Mall, but she felt another location would be a better fit for the full Malika Malika store.

That search led her to a 1,400-square-foot spot in Suite 105 in the Century Business Plaza at 2571 Clare Lane NE. She plans to open the doors of Malika Malika for its grand opening on July 29.

The shop is located between Attain Chiropractic and New Direction Flooring.

This store is the culmination of a dream that started for Mohamed when she was receiving job training as part of her service in the National Guard in Texas. She decided she would like to be her own boss.

When she returned to Rochester, she attended Rochester Community and Technical College and supported herself by working as a hairstylist. That evolved into selling hair products and that led to selling clothing.

“That's what really started it. I found I had a passion for selling things and business,” said Mohamed.

She launched her business by focusing on teens and college-age women. Now that she is married and is a mother, she wants Malika Malika to reach women of all ages and sizes.

When she opens the new store, it will be near another business started by a young woman entrepreneur of color who was Mohamed’s co-worker in high school. Jennifer Cuizapa opened her Bombon ice cream and waffles shop in Suite 101 of the same building in March.

“We worked together at Herberger’s. It's so fun to see her doing something so close. We plan to do things together and collaborate on the businesses,” said Mohamed.