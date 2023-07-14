Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Omnya Mohamed hopes her Malika Malika boutique will help local woman feel like queens

On July 29, entrepreneur Omnya Mohamed plans to open the doors of her Malika Malika women's clothing boutique in Suite 105 of the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE.

20230712_144026.jpg
On July 29, entrepreneur Omnya Mohamed plans to open the doors of her Malika Malika women's clothing boutique in Suite 105 of the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE in Rochester.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Entrepreneur Omnya Mohamed hopes her new boutique — Malika Malika — will make Rochester area women feel like queens.

That goal is reflected in her store’s name as Malika means queen in Arabic, which is Mohamed’s first language.

“Malika Malika is a place where women can find nice clothes and nice accessories for a night out or some jeans for casual wear,” she said. “We will also offer hair braiding, because there’s a lack of hair braiders in Rochester. Malika Malika is a place where women can really just enjoy themselves and be in a community of women.”

Read more from Jeff Kiger

The 24-year-old Mohamed has been operating versions of Malika Malika in the Apache Mall as pop-ups and as a traditional store for the past two years. She hopes to continue pop-up events at the Apache Mall, but she felt another location would be a better fit for the full Malika Malika store.

That search led her to a 1,400-square-foot spot in Suite 105 in the Century Business Plaza at 2571 Clare Lane NE. She plans to open the doors of Malika Malika for its grand opening on July 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shop is located between Attain Chiropractic and New Direction Flooring.

This store is the culmination of a dream that started for Mohamed when she was receiving job training as part of her service in the National Guard in Texas. She decided she would like to be her own boss.

When she returned to Rochester, she attended Rochester Community and Technical College and supported herself by working as a hairstylist. That evolved into selling hair products and that led to selling clothing.

360935845_644233041087915_525695562070005909_n.jpg

“That's what really started it. I found I had a passion for selling things and business,” said Mohamed.

She launched her business by focusing on teens and college-age women. Now that she is married and is a mother, she wants Malika Malika to reach women of all ages and sizes.

When she opens the new store, it will be near another business started by a young woman entrepreneur of color who was Mohamed’s co-worker in high school. Jennifer Cuizapa opened her Bombon ice cream and waffles shop in Suite 101 of the same building in March.

“We worked together at Herberger’s. It's so fun to see her doing something so close. We plan to do things together and collaborate on the businesses,” said Mohamed.

361082341_725956802631198_6629783918882106168_n.jpg
On July 29, entrepreneur Omnya Mohamed plans to open the doors of her Malika Malika women's clothing boutique in Suite 105 of the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE in Rochester.
Submitted
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
ashalul-aden.jpg
Rochester in Color
'I simply want to make communities better'
3m ago
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 9-15, 2023
51m ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
808b2c52525a9ef5d3a9520123939a5a.jpg
Local
Rochester parking revenue rebounds as new rate study starts
2h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester A's Peyton Milene
Members Only
Prep
Rochester A's standout Peyton Milene winning his mental battles on, off field
2h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Jake Timm
Sports
Winona driver Jake Timm out living his dirt track racing dream
3h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
IMG_0500.JPG
Local
FBI brings active shooter training to Fillmore County law enforcement
16h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
IMG_6802.JPG
Local
Stewartville Public Schools asks voters to approve more than $60 million for construction and renovation
16h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer