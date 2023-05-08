99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, May 8

Business

One to Two: Café Steam to move to Two Discovery Square center this fall

Café Steam is moving from One Discovery Square to Two Discovery Square in downtown Rochester this fall for more space and to clear the path to the connecting hallway between the two buildings.

20230505_153141.jpg
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM
20230505_153607.jpg
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — In distance, Café Steam’s future shift from One Discovery Square to Two Discovery Square adds up to just a demitasse or half a cup, but it will give the coffee shop space to serve two busy downtown centers versus one.

Will Forsman opened his third downtown Café Steam in the new One Discovery Square center at 202 Fourth St. SW in 2019. It's laid out as a long, hallway-like shop near the entrance of the busy health care complex.

Construction of Two Discovery Square , One Discovery Square’s larger, adjacent sibling, was completed this year. The two buildings are connected by a hallway that starts at the end of Café Steam’s shop.

Find more news important to you

Twin Cities-based M.A. Mortenson Co., the owner of both Discovery Square buildings, is talking to possible future tenants for the building that would like to work with companies that have offices in the original Discovery Square. That would mean people carrying materials from One to Two.

Factoring in that, a plan developed to move the coffee shop into Two Discovery Square, just on the other side of the connecting hallway.

“We will definitely have more seating plus more back-of-the-house space, which is good for preparing our menu and to handle catering for both,” said Forsman. “This move will kill birds with one stone.”

Construction is expected to start later summer with the goal of moving the shop sometime in the fall.

“We stay open as we are today until the new space is ready. There will be no interruptions,” said Forsman.

He expects to expand his staffing in the new location to serve the growing crowd of people working in the two buildings.

20230505_153409.jpg
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

The only tenant announced for the 121,000-square-foot Two Discovery Square complex is Mayo Clinic for a “strategic collaboration” with La Jolla, Calif.-based biomanufacturer, National Resilience Inc.

National Resilience Inc. creates therapies derived from human sources known as biologics — cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes or genetically engineered cells — for use in medicines.

“We expect to lease a minimum of 8,000 square feet of space, and we anticipate the space to be on the fourth floor,” wrote Senior Mayo Clinic Communications Specialist Susan Buckles in August 2021.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
