Oronoco couple restores life to former schoolhouse

ORONOCO, Minn. — The former schoolhouse in Oronoco is returning to session as School House Events.

After four years of remodeling, owners Jessie and Jared Maes hope to share the “historic charm” of the building with smaller events, including weddings, birthday parties and meetings. While along the Zumbro River at 25 Second St. SE, Jessie said an outdoor amphitheater can showcase community gatherings and social events.

“I want to just be four walls and a roof for whatever event wants to come my way, social events, community events, private events,” Maes said. “Any event that comes in here, it’s just going to be fun to be a part of and watch their planning and their ideas come to life here.”

There’s one idea Maes loves to embellish: weddings. She decorated one upstairs room as a bridal suite, complete with pinks, blushes and golds. While her schoolhouse conversations are often in “wedding language,” she focuses on quality with all events over quantity. The schoolhouse has space for about 100 people.

“I’m excited for the next few years where I can then start adding that character and charm and, you know, the small details to enhance all the spaces,” Maes said.

The schoolhouse was built in 1875 by the Oronoco Literary Society and led to “four large schoolrooms” where students were taught philosophy, geometry, algebra, Latin and German, according to “Oronoco: Past and Present” by Elsie Boutelle. Even then, the schoolhouse served as the “town’s activity center” with meeting rooms for fraternal societies and two ballrooms.

With the Italianate brick design, it was the “best building for its cost in the state” at between $4,000 to $5,000. Other school buildings at the time cost an average of $1,400. Former owner Dave Kemmer claimed “the only reason that it still exists is that it is so well built that is (sic) simply cost too much to tear it down.” The schoolhouse closed in 1926.

School House Events opened in the former Oronoco schoolhouse on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Jessie and Jared Maes remodeled the 1875 structure to a small event center with room for about 100 people. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

When the Maeses began repairing the roof and sorting through items in fall 2018, they welcomed the support of the community and their help on projects. “I saved what I could,” Maes said, “but the rest of it was crumbling.” The building is also on the National Register of Historic Places as a “representative of rural community education.”

“I bought the place because it was well built, BIG, and spectacular to look at,” Kemmer wrote of his home where he lived for 50 years. He collected and tuned pianos. “When you collect historical piano’s (sic) they definitely take up more room than a stamp collection.”

Maes said the next projects are creating an inventory of items she’s collected over the years and building relationships with catering, bar and bakery vendors. The venue will offer tables, chairs and linens.

From Sunday remodeling sessions to chandeliers glowing in the main space, Maes noted her highlights as old school board minutes and student names written on the walls.

Students once scrawled their names on the walls of the former Oronoco schoolhouse, which operated as a school from 1875 to 1926. Jessica and Jared Maes opened the space as an event center, School House Events, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“People ask like, ‘Did you find anything super cool in the walls?’ but I think my favorite thing that we found was documents from 1876. Like that blows my mind that we have something in our possession that was that old,” Maes said.

The building itself was a wonder to her family growing up: How did the bricks stack that high without machinery? Does the school bell still ring? What did the schoolrooms look like? Today, she’s grateful to open the doors of the schoolhouse to the community to make new memories.

“They are thankful that we are restoring the building, which I think just warms my heart that people are thankful to us,” Maes said. “People thought it was an abandoned building or they thought it was haunted, or they had all these assumptions and nobody really knew. People are very thankful that we are restoring the building and bringing back life to it.”

The bridal suite with pink, blush and gold elements at School House Events on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Oronoco. "I dedicated one whole room for the bride and her bridesmaids," said owner Jessie Maes. "It’s easy to make a room cute for a bunch of girls getting ready for a wedding so there’s a lot of pinks and blushes and gold and just fun decorating.” Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

People explore the former Oronoco schoolhouse turned event center on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. “I just think of myself in a person on the other side’s shoes and what I would want and what’s helpful,” said owner Jessie Maes of working with clients. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

A series of organ pipes are displayed on an upstairs wall at School House Events in Oronoco on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Owner Jessie Maes said there is a place for each organ pipe on the wall. The organ pipes are a nod to the former owner, David Kemmer, who collected and tuned pianos. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin