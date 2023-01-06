99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
Otto’s Bakery celebrates 50 years of business as the New Year begins

“We’ve been very fortunate, and I’m going to keep being a baker until I can’t anymore,” said Otto Hemmah, who owns the Byron bakery with Ann Marie Hemmah.

_DSC0704.JPG
Otto and Ann Marie Hemmah stand behind the counter where they have been baking goods for the last 37 years out of 50 in Byron on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
January 06, 2023 02:57 PM
BYRON — Otto and Ann Marie Hemmah decided to make baking their livelihood 50 years ago and have not stopped baking since.

The Hemmah’s, owners of Otto’s Bakery and Coffee Shop, in Byron, have seen the bakery business change around them in the last 50 years, making this milestone all the more special to them.

“The first 30 to 35 years of business were really good. Since then inflation and prices for baking ingredients have gotten out of hand and not everyone in the business has been able to keep up,” said Otto Hemmah. “We’ve been very fortunate and I’m going to keep being a baker until I can’t anymore.”

_DSC0694.JPG
Otto Hemmah takes out a fresh batch of buns from the industrial-sized baker's oven in his kitchen in Byron on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“We did have an open house celebration on Dec. 10 as the 50th anniversary landed last month,” said Ann Marie Hemmah. “We are just very grateful for the longevity of our business, we had flowers given to us from other local businesses that we’re still keeping strong out front.”

A couple of business partnerships that have helped keep Otto’s afloat in changing times are with Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill, and Flapdoodles Ice Cream. All the dough used for pizzas at both of Wildwood's locations comes from Otto’s. With Flapdoodles, Otto Hemmah makes the cake layers of the ice cream cakes for both Rochester locations.

“It’s been nice to have these partnerships,” said Otto Hemmah.

Every day Otto Hemmah is into his bakery by 2 a.m. making fresh bread, donuts and rolls. Ann Marie joins him a few hours later to open the bakery by 6 a.m. Otto usually ends his days by 2 p.m.

The routine rarely changes for Otto Hemmah with one thing he has enjoyed daily for the last 50 years: making the cinnamon and caramel rolls.

“That’s the first thing I make every day, and once I am done with those I work on the rosettes," said Otto Hemmah. "They’re not my favorite thing to make but everyone loves how they taste so I won’t stop making them.”

_DSC0713.JPG
A display case in the front of Otto's bakery showcase rosettes, carmel rolls and many different cookies for people to enjoy in Byron on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

While the Hemmah’s are celebrating 50 years of business only 42 of them have been in Byron and 37 in their current building. The first five years in Byron were in the strip mall next door, which currently houses Byron’s American Legion Post and Compadres Mexican restaurant.

The Hemmah’s originally began their bakery business around the Elkton area, baking bread and other treats for many of the schools in the region south of Rochester. They also spent some time in Wisconsin before finally settling in Byron.

The current building was originally a bank, and when the Hemmah’s took over, they expanded the space to have a bigger kitchen for baking, installing an industrial-sized oven to meet their daily baking needs.

The Hemmah’s don’t expect much else to change with how their bakery currently runs now that they’ve reached 50 years. Aside from the baked dough shipped to Flapdoodles and Wildwood for other foods, all their baked goods are sold in-house at their bakery.

Otto’s Bakery is open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
