Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Our brewery picks to mark Minnesota 'Pint Day'

The Minnesota Brewers Guild has rolled out commemorative glassware to encourage people to visit their local breweries.

Forager Brewery
Bert Guter pours a flight of beers at Forager Brewery in Rochester on Aug. 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
John Molseed
November 18, 2022 12:47 PM
ROCHESTER — If a post-Thanksgiving pint sounds like it would hit the spot, the Minnesota Brewers Guild is sweetening the pot.

The guild is marking Small Brewery Sunday with a statewide Pint Day and commemorative glassware marking the day.

Here are our recommendations on how to fill those commemorative glasses at participating area breweries.

Thesis Beer Project

6c06ae71debc9206e7318f8d9f0f50a3.jpg
Thesis Beer Project
Post Bulletin file

Thesis Pieces, a peanut butter blonde ale is one of Thesis Beer Project’s consistently high-rated brews on BeerAdvocate, the beer-enthusiast app Untappd and social media. It’s a unique beer letting the light, malty flavor of the beer shine and finishing with a creamy, nutty flavor that’s generally reserved for darker beers such as porters or stouts.

However, Juxt, another blonde ale but cold conditioned on two varieties of coffee beans, would be a good start to a taproom visit as you’re switching from morning coffee to a midday beer. Juxt is a bit of both.

Little Thistle Brewing Co.

21-12-31-rm-best-brewery-6314.jpg
Beer at the Little Thistle Brewing Co. taproom.
Contributed / Ken Klotzbach, Image Conscious Photography

Little Thistle offers a similarly light beer conditioned on coffee with Legend, the brewery’s flagship lager The Doug aged on coffee. However, Little Thistle will be an attractive stop for hop-heads with the return of Strata Galactica, a hazy double IPA with bold fruit flavor. Little Thistle is also rolling out the second of its “Down Under” series.

The series is named for its use of hops from New Zealand and Australia. The new beer will feature Nectaron hops from New Zealand, said head brewer and brewery co-owner Steve Finney.

Take the Pint Day glass home after enjoying a $10 fill there this weekend.

Kinney Creek Brewery

d26b8ef2d21864a1521363d52cd9b687.jpg
Kinney Creek hard seltzers, in Margarita, Root Beer, and Strawberry Lemonade.
Post Bulletin file photo

With a taproom fully stocked with games and a line of seltzers, Rochester’s oldest brewery is an attractive stop for more than just beer drinkers.

Beermosas are a tempting menu item too.

However, beer isn’t an afterthought at Kinney Creek. Miss Agatha, a Belgian ale, is a beer boasting of banana flavor and a crisp, mildly bitter finish.

Island City Brewing Co., Winona, Minn.

Island City
A flight of beers at Island City Brewing Co. in Winona.
Post Bulletin file photo

While nothing is specifically planned to roll out for Pint Day, Island City visitors are big fans of Frost Crack, a dark German lager. The beautiful amber beer has a smooth, malty flavor with a finishing note of vanilla courtesy of Winona's own J.R. Watkins Vanilla.

It’s a good way to enjoy genuine local flavors. The pint day glass is 50% off retail price with any pint of Island City seltzer or beer.

Forager Brewery and Cafe

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 TJ.JPG
T.J. Gedicke, head of the barrel program at Forager Brewery in Rochester, fills bottles of Nillerzzzzz at the brewery Thursday, April 21, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Try to save room for dessert. Forager would be a good final stop of a Pint Day tour of Southeast Minnesota with its selection of pallet finishing sours or nap-inducing barrel aged big beers.

In fact, Forager held the top-rated Minnesota on Beer advocate with one of their seasonal releases of their barrel-aged vanilla stout.

That won’t be coming back for Pint Day. However, Forager staff will have a big, bold dark beer from the robust barrel aging program.

Au Revoir, a double pastry stout marks the departure of T.J. Gedicke, longtime director of Forager's barrel program. The beer was conditioned with coconut, cocoa nibs, marshmallows and cinnamon. Hopefully it lasts the holiday weekend.

Customers here can buy a Minnesota Pint Day glass for $6 with a purchase of any beer of any size.

By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
