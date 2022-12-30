Our most-read business stories in 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.
These were our most-read business stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
The Hubbell House is one of the most famous dining locations in all of Southeast Minnesota. After being closed for five months and changing ownership, the Mantorville restaurant reopened its doors Tuesday.
Jeff and Sarah Schwenker are renovating the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway in downtown Rochester to transform it into Marrow, a new 45-seat restaurant.
Today is the day Victoria cousins Jordan Victoria and Nadia Victoria have long awaited: Their new restaurant, Sorellina's, is now open. The Italian pizzeria and cocktail bar opens a quarter-century after Jordan and Nadia's respective parents originally opened Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar in downtown Rochester.
One of Oronoco's well-known bars, Tilly's, will be closing temporarily the week before the New Year as a lease agreement between the general manager and landlord ends Jan. 1, 2023.
Cactus Hospitality LLC, which is led by Vishal Patel, purchased the 145-room Rochester hotel previously called Ramada by Wyndham at 1625 South Broadway on Nov. 30, 2022. In the wake of the sale, the hotel is transitioning to operating under the Choice hotel brand.
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
Andy Henden and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1643 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza. The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005.
After keeping their compensation mostly flat in 2020, Mayo Clinic gave its executives big raises in 2021, with 26 employees earning more than $1 million.
Rochester welcomes a new burger joint in town with Red Cow, which opened Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The owner, Luke Shimp, hails from Lake City and sees the first Red Cow outside of the Twin Cities as a homecoming.
Kasson brewery owner has acquired a car wash he plans to renovate into a taproom and production brewery.
For years, Rochester has lacked a heart for the music scene in town. This year, Thesis Beer Project became that heart for the city but still has many goals and aspirations to accomplish for 2023.
Columnist Dave Conrad says rewarding a team is as important as rewarding individuals for a job well done.
The Med City grew more flavorful in 2022 as its menu expanded by several restaurants and shops. Here's a small sampling of the places that started cooking, pouring and scooping in the past year.
The Williams family, which owns Eagle Grocery, has been a part of Rochester for over 50 years. Warren Williams, who opened the store in 1975, still comes into work every day, at the age of 92.