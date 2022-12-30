99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Our most-read business stories in 2022

The Hubbell House
The Hubbell House Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Mantorville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 30, 2022 01:00 PM
These were our most-read business stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.

20220510.ThePappas.JPG
Exclusive
Business
New ownership, different menu items, same service atmosphere: The Hubbell House reopens
The Hubbell House is one of the most famous dining locations in all of Southeast Minnesota. After being closed for five months and changing ownership, the Mantorville restaurant reopened its doors Tuesday.
May 10, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
20221013_181256.jpg
Business
New restaurant ready to cook in Rochester's oldest downtown buildings
Jeff and Sarah Schwenker are renovating the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway in downtown Rochester to transform it into Marrow, a new 45-seat restaurant.
October 14, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220614.VictoriaFamily.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Sorellina’s opening is only the beginning for Victoria's family next generation in Rochester
Today is the day Victoria cousins Jordan Victoria and Nadia Victoria have long awaited: Their new restaurant, Sorellina's, is now open. The Italian pizzeria and cocktail bar opens a quarter-century after Jordan and Nadia's respective parents originally opened Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar in downtown Rochester.
June 14, 2022 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_1160.jpg
Business
Tilly’s in Oronoco to close temporarily next month as lease agreement ends
One of Oronoco's well-known bars, Tilly's, will be closing temporarily the week before the New Year as a lease agreement between the general manager and landlord ends Jan. 1, 2023.
November 16, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Ramada by Wyndham
Business
New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway
Cactus Hospitality LLC, which is led by Vishal Patel, purchased the 145-room Rochester hotel previously called Ramada by Wyndham at 1625 South Broadway on Nov. 30, 2022. In the wake of the sale, the hotel is transitioning to operating under the Choice hotel brand.
December 05, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20221116_152427.jpg
Business
Local investor gets into the movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
November 16, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Business
Childhood friends take reins of one of Rochester's 'hidden gems,' Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1643 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza. The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005.
September 20, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic gave its top leaders raises of up to 27% in 2021
After keeping their compensation mostly flat in 2020, Mayo Clinic gave its executives big raises in 2021, with 26 employees earning more than $1 million.
December 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Red Cow
Business
Twin Cities burger tavern Red Cow opens first location in Rochester
Rochester welcomes a new burger joint in town with Red Cow, which opened Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The owner, Luke Shimp, hails from Lake City and sees the first Red Cow outside of the Twin Cities as a homecoming.
August 10, 2022 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Chaotic Good car wash ext.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Kasson's Chaotic Good Brewing Co. to move out of founder's backyard
Kasson brewery owner has acquired a car wash he plans to renovate into a taproom and production brewery.
May 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
