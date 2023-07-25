Our Paladar is steaming ahead for a mid-August opening in Rochester's old railroad depot

ROCHESTER — Chefs Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning plan to bring life and food back to a Rochester landmark in mid-August when they open their new Our Paladar restaurant.

The duo have been busy this summer transforming the Chicago Great Western railroad depot at 20 Fourth St. SE in their new restaurant. That space has been empty since Chef Justin Schoville and Lindsay Zubay closed Porch Fried Chicken and its downstairs counterpart, Boxcar Hippie/Cellar, in 2021.

“We are excited to reintroduce this building and space to Rochester and welcome people in to enjoy it again. It's such a widely known landmark. It's nice to kind of give it back to Rochester,” said Manning, while sitting on the more than 120-year-old building’s wrap-around porch.

Read more from Jeff Kiger





Diaz and Manning earned a local following in 2022 by hosting weekly pop-up versions of Our Paladar, first at Diaz’s house and later on Sunday nights at Thai Pop.

The enthusiastic reception of their varied “New American Cuisine” menu encouraged the pair to find a permanent Rochester home to serve their food.

ADVERTISEMENT

They plan to offer a fresh and seasonally focused menu using locally raised ingredients. Our Paladar will also serve some favorites from the former pop up menu like a croqueta as a nod to Diaz’s Cuban heritage and an anchovy pasta dish as well as others.

When asked if Our Paladar can be described as “fine dining” both chefs blanched at the label a bit and offered up a different description.

“We think of it more as thoughtful dining with a focus on the quality of ingredients … just true and honest cooking,” said Manning “People can rest assured that everything is made here. It's not bread frozen off a truck. It's bread that's made by hand. It's not pasta dried. It's pasta made here.”

They hope their menu encourages groups of diners to share their food as sort of family-style dining, though the menu will offer plenty for couples or individuals who don't want to share.

This stack of matchbooks display the logo for Our Paladar, a new restaurant restaurant being cooked up by Chefs Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning. The expect to open at 20 Fourth St. SE in mid-August. Contributed / Rosei Skipper

Our Paladar will be the latest new local restaurants to open following on the heels of The Well and Marrow. Restaurateur Sammi Loo is also preparing to open a pair of new restaurants with Korean flavors in the former Hefe Rojo/Newt’s space at 216 First Ave SW.

Diaz described downtown Rochester as the city’s restaurant hub and the depot building is “downtown adjacent.” He pointed out that there is still plenty of room in the Rochester market.

“It's encouraging to see other people take these chances and it makes us feel as if we're not alone. We're not blindly optimistic, but I think this will be a very big year for dining in Rochester,” said Diaz.

They expect to have a team of 20 employees on staff, once Our Paladar is fully up and running.